Mukhtar Babayev: COP29 laid groundwork for the implementation of Global Stocktake

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

“In Azerbaijan, we were honoured to guide the process across many historic milestones. We set frameworks for finance in Article 6 and the Baku Finance Goal. We got the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage and the Enhanced Transparency Framework up and running. And we agreed workplans on Gender, Indigenous Peoples and local communities, and response measures, amongst many other critical outcomes. In Baku, we closed the Paris rulebook so that we can start a new era. An era defined not by words, but by actions. And we are now ready to play our part to achieve the COP30 Presidency’s vision of an implementation COP,” said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, as he addressed the opening ceremony of Pre-COP held at the International Convention Center (CICB) in Brazil.

“As the COP29 Presidency, we will back Brazil all the way. We believe that following their guidance is essential to our collective progress. And we are confident that they will lead us to a successful summit in Belem. Breakthroughs need groundwork. The incoming Presidency has given us clear direction. We need to focus on the Just Transition Work Programme, Adaptation and fully implementing the Global Stocktake outcomes,” he noted.

“And we must ensure that critical priorities do not fall down the agenda. In almost all the COP29 Presidency’s engagements, we always hear about the importance of adaptation. And this has reinforced our belief in the importance of the Baku Adaptation Roadmap that must make progress. COP30 should also reaffirm that delivering on the Global Goal on Adaptation is not optional, but central to the Paris Agreement’s purpose.

Without financing, adaptation goals remain aspirations. COP30 should send a strong message that adaptation finance is not a matter of charity. It is a matter of climate justice. Adaptation indicators should be finalized, allowing to track whether adaptation is actually happening, whether people are better protected from climate risks, whether ecosystems are recovering, and whether finance is truly reaching those who need it most,” the COP29 President mentioned.

“We also need to finalize the UAE Dialogue on implementing the outcomes of the Global Stocktake. This Dialogue could serve as an integrating platform, bringing together the various elements of the Paris Agreement under one umbrella.

Its purpose should be to facilitate coordination and promote practical, implementation-focused cooperation, without prescribing policies that could undermine national sovereignty or hinder the sustainable development priorities of Parties.

And means of implementation in enabling delivery of mitigation and adaptation objectives should be the primary focus of the UAE Dialogue on implementing the outcomes of the Global Stocktake,” he emphasized.

“Finally, at COP29 Parties mandated Azerbaijan to mediate between Australia and Türkiye so that we can agree on a host for COP31. Dialogues have been constructive and we are encouraged by the innovative solutions that are being put forward. We are now working to accelerate talks further and end the uncertainty for everyone. We will then call on you all to support the incoming presidency. Azerbaijan only had eleven months to prepare to host COP29. We understand the challenges that this presents. And Azerbaijan is ready to play its part to build cross-presidency continuity.

There are many opportunities for all of us at COP30. We can make real progress in the negotiations. And we have the joint Action Agenda between the COP29 and COP30 High-Level Champions. But we need to back Brazil, honour our past promises, and move from agreements to action,” Mukhtar Babayev concluded.