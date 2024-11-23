Mukhtar Babayev: None of us want to leave Baku without a good outcome on our key deliverable

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“We have all been working very hard over the past two weeks. I know that none of us want to leave Baku without achieving a good outcome on our key deliverable. The eyes of the world are focused intently on us,” said COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev as he addressed the closing plenary of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“However, time is not on our side. I urge you to step up your engagement with one another to bridge the remaining divide,” he added.