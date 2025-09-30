Mukhtar Babayev: Partnership between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will forge new opportunities

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have already embarked on a partnership, and this cooperation will serve the joint development of our wind and solar energy potential, meeting both domestic and European energy needs. This will enhance energy security and forge new opportunities, said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, as he addressed the panel session on the theme "Exploring Azerbaijan's Potential in Solar, Offshore Wind, Blue and Green Hydrogen."

“We need to work across both the supply and demand sides of global markets. And we need to build international partnerships. When we brought the world to Baku for COP29, we gathered everyone under the slogan of “in solidarity for a Green World. And many of the greatest outcomes were focused on how we work together and help each other,” Mukhtar Babayev mentioned.

“In our region, we launched a partnership between us, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to unlock our abundant wind and solar potential. By working together, we can meet both our own needs and deliver clean power to Europe. This will benefit the climate, improve energy security, and provide us with export opportunities,” the COP29 President noted.

“We also built global agreement on the principles for the next steps in the transition. And we focused international attention on the pressing priorities to build a reliable, affordable and clean energy system. We adopted the Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge, which set a target of increasing global storage capacity sixfold to 1,500 gigawatts by 2030 and expanding more than 80 million kilometres of grids by 2040.

We launched the Green Energy Zones and Corridors Pledge, which will mobilise investment into renewable hubs and transmission lines across continents. And we secured the Hydrogen Declaration, laying the foundations for a high-integrity market in clean hydrogen and its derivatives. We got over 60 countries to endorse these pledges and declarations,” he underlined.

“Today, we stand at the beginning of a new phase of climate action in Azerbaijan. With our new national climate plan, known as our Nationally Determined Contribution, we are producing a roadmap for how we build the energy system of the future. It will be cleaner, smarter, and more resilient. It will set out how we intend to diversify beyond hydrocarbons, how we will scale up renewables, and how we will integrate energy efficiency and innovation throughout our economy,” Babayev emphasized.

“These documents are an international responsibility under the Paris Agreement. These are the building blocks of the global fight against climate change. But they are also a national opportunity. Because they will give a green light for green investment,” he said.

“Baku Climate Action Week is our chance to build on the momentum of COP29. We are honoured to gather you all here to build new partnerships, strengthen existing friendships, and accelerate implementation. If we succeed, the dividends will be clear. They will include cleaner air, new industries, more jobs, greater energy security, and above all, a safer planet for future generations,” Mukhtar Babayev concluded.