Mukhtar Babayev: There is a critical link between climate action and social protection

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

There is a critical link between climate action and social protection. Climate action is more than reducing emissions or deploying technologies. It is fundamentally about people, their health, skills, education, livelihoods and dignity. We, therefore, hosted the first ever Human Development Day at COP29 and provided a co-Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience, said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, during his speech on the second day of the Baku Climate Action Week.

Noting that this was an effort to bring together education, health, social protection, job and skills with a special focus on children and youth, the COP29 President stated: “The initiative delivered a full package of programs, first to put people in the global spotlight. We convened senior leaders to assess how climate change affects human development. This ranged from health system under pressure, to children losing access to education, to workers facing disruption and needing new skills. And we organized a thematic workshop on education, health, green jobs, and youth unemployment. This gave international delegates the chance to share experiences and design practical solutions. Second, we brought everyone together to agree on a set of guiding principles on human development for climate disease.

These principles set a clear direction for the years ahead. They call on countries to align climate action with human development and ensure that education, jobs, and health are recognized as the key to human disease. This emphasizes the importance of bringing together governments, employees, unions, civil society, academia, children and youth to design just transition aspects. They also call for a stronger investment in education systems climate literacy and training so that young people have the knowledge and skills they need to the green economy, to the energy transition.

Finally, the initiative also created new platforms for continuity. We established the Document Co-Presidency's Continuity Coalition for Climate and Health in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO). This coalition will ensure that health remains at the top of the climate agenda, and that the progress made under our presidency will be carried forward for future presidencies,” he underlined.

“We all agreed that investing in human development is a climate-smart investment. This is why the Minister of Labour and Social Protection has been such an important partner in our work. Their leadership has shown that social protection, employment policy and skills training are core pillars of climate resilience. And we look forward to continuing the initiatives and partnerships that we have started,” Mukhtar Babayev added.

