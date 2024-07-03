Mukhtar Babayev: We need to choose reliable transition pathways supported by financial plans, budgets and targets

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

“We need the private sector to enhance its ambitions and accelerate sustainability commitments for our collective progress,” Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev said in a video message to address the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Summit themed Public-Private Partnership for Sustainable Development.

“By working together, we can foster an environment of cooperation where public and private entities exchange ideas and best practices in ESG implementation.

We need to choose reliable pathways that are supported by financial plans, budgets and targets. We look forward to companies demonstrating at COP29 how they are directing investments in line with our climate goals,” the minister added.