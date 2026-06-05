Murat Kurum: As COP31 Presidency, we will closely monitor implementation of commitments undertaken at COP29

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

As the COP31 Presidency, we will closely monitor the implementation of commitments undertaken within the COP29 framework, especially the Baku Finance Goal, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum said in a video message addressed to the participants of the international event marking the World Environment Day (WED) held in Baku.

He mentioned that cooperation and tangible results will be at the forefront of COP31. “Because the world no longer wants to hear only new promises. The world wants to see that the promises made are being fulfilled,” he noted.

“The key to this success is the involvement of all segments of society in the process. We believe that everyone, from governments to local authorities, from the private sector to academia, from youth to women, from civil society to the financial world, should be part of this transformation. We see COP31 as a platform where shared responsibility, solid partnerships, climate diplomacy that enhances trust, and concrete action come together,” Murat Kurum mentioned.

The COP31 President-Designate invited the event participants to COP31, which is scheduled to take place in Antalya: “We will be delighted to welcome you to our country in November,” he added.