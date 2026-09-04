Murat Kurum: Azerbaijan showcased at COP29 as a nation of tolerance and brotherhood

Istanbul, September 4, AZERTAC

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the Government of Azerbaijan and our Azerbaijani friends. They successfully assumed the COP29 presidency and hosted the conference, presenting Azerbaijan to the entire world in an outstanding manner as a country of tolerance and brotherhood. All participants were welcomed at the highest level, and the conference achieved successful outcomes.

As we have always emphasized, we highly value the decisions taken under all previous COP presidencies. At COP31, we are determined to carry forward the flag entrusted to us, raising it even higher and moving ahead with confidence and resolve,” COP31 President and Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said in his remarks at a meeting with representatives of the international media in Istanbul.

Highlighting the importance of organizational efforts, COP31 President Murat Kurum said that every step and meeting contributes to crucial decisions.

“We hosted our partners in Ankara and shared the decisions with the world, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to peace and cooperation. Keeping the voices of people suffering from wars on the international agenda is one of the key goals of our presidency,” he noted.

Murat Kurum emphasized that Türkiye will host representatives from 197 countries in Antalya under its COP presidency, with the aim of fostering an inclusive process that gives every country a voice and seeks consensus.

“We will listen to every country, consult with all stakeholders, and act in line with the agreements reached. We want to reflect this approach in the decisions to be adopted in Antalya. With this in mind, we have presented our vision and priorities to the world, clearly outlining what we intend to do and what outcomes we seek to achieve.

Climate change affects almost every sector. We are witnessing serious global discussions on energy supply and security, something that has also been clearly reflected in our meetings.

President Erdoğan will also address world leaders. We are striving to build the world we envision and leave a better legacy for future generations and our children. God willing, we will make this dream a reality together with all our friends,” Murat Kurum added.

Gunel Karatepe