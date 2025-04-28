Myanmar hit by 157 aftershocks in 1 month after deadly 7.9-magnitude quake
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
Myanmar has experienced a total of 157 aftershocks following the devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake on March 28, the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported on Monday, according to Xinhua.
The aftershocks ranged from magnitude 2.8 to 7.5, the department said.
As of April 25, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,763, while 5,107 people were injured and 110 people reported missing, the official daily Myanma Alinn reported.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after 5-1 win over Tottenham
- 27.04.2025 [23:29]
Trump, Zelenskyy meet at funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican
- 27.04.2025 [18:20]
60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye starts
- 27.04.2025 [18:09]
Opening ceremony of 4th International Bakhshi Art Festival held in Khiva
- 27.04.2025 [16:12]
Bayern marches closer to Bundesliga title with dominant win over Mainz
- 27.04.2025 [14:57]
Berlin hosts Congress of Azerbaijani Doctors
- 27.04.2025 [14:50]
Death toll from explosion at southern Iran port rises to 25
- 27.04.2025 [13:41]
Leyla Aliyeva meets with Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel
- 27.04.2025 [12:40]
COP simulation conference gets underway in Khankendi
- 26.04.2025 [17:32]
® The first selection round of Azercell Cup 2025 successfully concluded
- 26.04.2025 [17:17]
World travelers observe demining operations in Jabrayil
- 26.04.2025 [15:13]
BHOS’s Agroficient team earns investment of 25,000 euros
- 26.04.2025 [14:38]
Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss state and prospects of strategic cooperation
- 26.04.2025 [14:35]
Azerbaijan's first AI artist, "Shusha," debuts in Dubai
- 26.04.2025 [14:28]
Release from the Press Serivce of the President
- 26.04.2025 [13:25]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 26.04.2025 [11:45]
Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets
- 26.04.2025 [11:37]
Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker embarks on visit to Vatican
- 25.04.2025 [22:04]
Azerbaijan, UAE explore enhancing economic cooperation
- 25.04.2025 [21:46]
Azerbaijani judokas claim two more European bronzes in Montenegro
- 25.04.2025 [21:38]
Six Azerbaijani judokas aim for 'medal rush' in Radom Kata Tournament 2025
- 25.04.2025 [21:11]
FM Bayramov: OSCE's existing platforms will be even more in demand in future
- 25.04.2025 [20:58]
AZAL launches direct flights from Baku to Ahmedabad, India
- 25.04.2025 [20:47]
Secretary General: OSCE is ready to support demining efforts
- 25.04.2025 [20:17]
OSCE advocates for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks
- 25.04.2025 [20:04]
Azerbaijani FM: No logic in keeping Minsk Group institutions functioning
- 25.04.2025 [19:49]
Azerbaijan's Imamaddin Khalilov grabs silver at President's Cup in China
- 25.04.2025 [18:55]
Azerbaijan, FIBA discuss current and future prospects of cooperation
- 25.04.2025 [18:47]
Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss prospects for transport and logistics cooperation
- 25.04.2025 [18:25]
Victim: People and weapons were transported from Armenia to Karabakh
- 25.04.2025 [17:31]
Azerbaijan, EU discuss prospects for cooperation
- 25.04.2025 [17:25]
® Nar contributes to the creative empowerment of women in the regions
- 25.04.2025 [17:20]
“On Distant Shores” movie restored in Berlin
- 25.04.2025 [17:19]
Deputy Minister: Production of non-oil products increased by 26 percent
- 25.04.2025 [17:08]
Explosion near security vehicle claims lives of four personnel in Pakistan
- 25.04.2025 [16:50]
Azercosmos embarks on collaboration with Monacosat S.A.M.
- 25.04.2025 [16:46]
Azerbaijan, European Volleyball Confederation discuss cooperation
- 25.04.2025 [16:45]