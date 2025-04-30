N. Korea conducts 1st firing test of new warship's weapons systems

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

North Korea has conducted its first firing tests of key weapons systems for the country's new destroyer, with leader Kim Jong-un calling for accelerating the navy's nuclear armament to enhance maritime power, Yonhap News Agency reported citing the North Korean state media.

Under Kim's inspection, North Korea carried out the "combat application test" of weapons systems mounted on its new 5,000-ton destroyer named Choe Hyon on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North held a launching ceremony of the new multipurpose warship Friday, armed with weapons that it said will significantly enhance its naval operations. The destroyer is equipped with supersonic strategic cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and other strike means.

North Korea conducted a test-firing of supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and 127 millimeter ship-based automatic guns Monday, the KCNA said. A test of firing ship-to-ship tactical guided weapons, the ship's automatic guns, smoke and electronic jamming guns took place the following day.

The North's leader stressed the need to "perfect" the warship's weapons systems for integrated operations in a short span of time.

"It is important to establish a proactive and offensive defensive system on the premise of powerful attack capability," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

"The time has come to make a responsible option for accelerating the nuclear armament of the navy in order to defend the state and maritime sovereignty from the existing and future threat," the North's leader said, setting forth unspecified tasks for accomplishing such a goal.

North Korea has focused on strengthening its naval power in an effort to build a platform capable of delivering nuclear attacks from the sea.

At last week's launching ceremony, Kim called for building more warships of "Choe Hyon class" and larger cruisers, as well as various types of escort ships, next year and developing "nuclear-powered submarines" in the future.

In March, the North unveiled what appears to be a nuclear-powered submarine under construction, with its leader warning that his country's maritime defense capability will be "fully" projected "in any necessary waters without limitation."