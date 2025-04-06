NAM Parliamentary Network and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation sign Memorandum

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

As part of the working visit to Uzbekistan, a delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Chairwoman of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, met with Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

During the meeting, a Memorandum was signed between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The document was signed by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Chairwoman of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, and Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the importance of the memorandum, emphasizing that it would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the NAM Parliamentary Network and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.