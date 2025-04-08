NAM Parliamentary Network supports Western Azerbaijan Community’s efforts to return to their native lands

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

“Another success has been achieved in obtaining international support for the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis. The declaration adopted on April 6, 2025 at the IV Conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement in the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, expressed support for the community's efforts to return to their native lands in peace, safety and dignity,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

“The decision of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement once again demonstrates the commitment of the movement, including its Parliamentary Network, to the Bandung principles and the recognition of the return to Western Azerbaijan as an issue serving international peace and justice.

The Western Azerbaijan Community expresses gratitude to the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan presiding over it for their fair position,” the Community added.