NASA boss reveals plans for an entire village on the moon by 2035

NASA will put an entire 'village' on the moon by 2035, according to the US space agency's boss, according to Daily Mail.

Sean Duffy, NASA administrator, has revealed plans to build a sustainable and permanent outpost on the lunar surface within the next decade.

Mr Duffy appeared on a panel at the International Aeronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney alongside the heads of other international space agencies.

During the panel, he said: 'We are going to have sustained human life on the moon.

'Not just an outpost, but a village.'

As early as February next year, NASA will launch the Artemis II mission and send four astronauts on the first lunar trip in over 50 years.

While Artemis II will not land on the moon's surface, NASA's ultimate goal is to establish a long-term base on the moon.

That base will likely be nuclear-powered, capable of housing astronauts on a permanent basis, and built out of the materials found on the lunar surface.

This year, the theme of the IAC conference was 'Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth', which Mr Duffy took to mean how NASA could sustain life in space.

While the heads of the European, Canadian, and Japanese space agencies talked up how their satellites were helping climate research, NASA focused exclusively on space exploration.

In addition to revealing his plans for the moon, Mr Duffy also made bold claims about the US's ambitions for Mars.

Asked what success looks like for NASA in a decade, Mr Duffy said that the agency would have 'made leaps and bounds on our mission to get to Mars.'

He also predicted that the US would be 'on the cusp of putting human boots on Mars.'

However, NASA's more immediate goal is to put humans back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo missions concluded in 1972.

During the Artemis II mission next February, astronauts will test the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft that will eventually carry humans to the moon.

Over 10 days, the crew will travel 5,700 miles (9,200 km) past the moon, testing the onboard systems and gathering data on their bodies' reactions, before returning to Earth.

But the big test for NASA will come in mid-2027 with the launch of Artemis III, which plans to land two astronauts at a site near the moon's south pole.

Unlike the Apollo missions, which spent up to 22 hours on the lunar surface, Artemis III will require astronauts to live on the moon for around seven days.

The data they collect on the geology and conditions around the South Pole will all be used to prepare for the ultimate goal of constructing a permanent base on the moon.

Although the technical details are still unclear, what that lunar base might look like is starting to take shape.

In August, Mr Duffy launched a directive, calling for the US to become the first nation to put a nuclear reactor on the moon.

Following that, NASA has now issued a Request For Information (RFI), asking companies to register their interest in building the reactor.

Dubbed the Fission Surface Power System, NASA says this reactor will need to weigh less than 15 tonnes and be capable of producing 100kWe of power.

That is enough energy to power a lunar base through the 14-day lunar nights, during which solar panels will be ineffective.

Any reactor that proves itself useful on the moon will also be valuable for future Martian exploration missions, where the extreme distances require humans to stay on the surface for long periods.

NASA has also begun to research the materials which could be used to create the structure of the base.

In a recent experiment, astronauts on the ISS practised cement mixing techniques to see how well they worked in conditions outside of Earth's gravity.

In a statement, NASA officials said one option for building the moon base could be 'using the microgravity environment to mix lunar soil with other materials to make cement and build habitable structures on the moon.'

If that proves viable, the base could be 3D printed by machines sent to the moon on rockets, using only the lunar soil and water found at the South Pole site.

Despite fears that President Donald Trump would lose interest in missions to the moon, under Mr Duffy, NASA has taken an increasingly bold stance on lunar exploration.

In a recent statement, Mr Duffy said that NASA would 'win the second space race' against China through the Artemis programme.

Dr Duffy said: 'We're going back to the Moon, and this time, when we plant our flag, we stay.'