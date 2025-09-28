National Library of Morocco hosts discussions on activities of Azerbaijani media during the Karabakh War

Rabat, September 28, AZERTAC

“The Azerbaijani media played a crucial role in covering the 44-day war, subsequent events, and conveying them to global audiences. During this period, Azerbaijan faced a disinformation campaign, with false and misleading news being spread. Despite this, just as on the battlefield, the President of Azerbaijan led the fight against disinformation. Inspired by this leadership, Azerbaijani media, primarily AZERTAC, contributed significantly to these efforts,” said AZERTAC’s correspondent in Morocco, Chouaib Brhadda, during a roundtable at the National Library in Rabat, held on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of September 27 – Remembrance Day.

It was noted that AZERTAC highlighted events to inform global media that Armenia is an aggressor country. Reporters and photographers of the Azerbaijan State News Agency professionally covered the battlefields and provided accurate information. AZERTAC correspondents and staff of its foreign-language editorial offices appeared on various television channels to present and explain the country’s rightful position.

During the roundtable, Azerbaijani journalists who were martyred while performing their duties due to anti-tank mine explosions—AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov—were commemorated with respect.

The event, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Morocco in cooperation with the National Library of Morocco and the Moroccan-Azerbaijani Friendship Association, was attended by more than 50 guests, including Moroccan state officials, representatives of executive authorities, ICESCO officials, members of the diplomatic corps, media and non-governmental organizations, and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora.