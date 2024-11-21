Nepal President`s political adviser: Global North fails to assist climate-vulnerable countries

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“The Global North does not strive to help climate-vulnerable countries. Billions and trillions of dollars have been spent on COP28, but no results have been achieved so far. Action is imperative to prevent the next generation from living on an unhealthy Earth,” said Sunil Bahadur Thapa, political adviser to the President of Nepal, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Hailing the excellent organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan, Sunil Bahadur Thapa emphasized: "This time, Azerbaijan should send a clear message to developed countries to be fair in climate action. Nepal is a mountainous country. Our Himalayas provide clean water for nearly 2 billion people. We have 2,700 glaciers and 12 rivers. Climate change is taking its toll on glaciers, which are melting. If no action is taken today, we will lose half of our glaciers, and at the same time, 2 billion people in South and Southeast Asia will be deprived of water.”