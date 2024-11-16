Nepalese eco-activist: I hope that the decisions made at COP29 will support climate protection

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“We have significant expectations for Nepal at COP29. The financial issue is a top matter. I am confident that some commitments will turn into specific projects,” Nepalese eco-activist Priyanka Pundey told AZERTAC.

Priyanka Pundey shared her views on Baku-hosted COP29, stating that the event was excellently organized and required significant responsibility.

According to her, COP29 featured discussions on various topics and decisions made regarding climate change, climate migration, and loss and damage issues.

"I hope that the decisions made at COP29 will support climate protection," the eco-activist underlined.