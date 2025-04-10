New edition of English-language IRS-Heritage magazine published

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

A new edition of the English-language IRS-Heritage magazine—an important platform for promoting Azerbaijani realities, as well as the country’s rich culture and art abroad—has been published.

This latest issue focuses on Azerbaijan’s cultural diversity, historically rooted traditions of coexistence, scientific achievements, and artistic heritage.

The edition opens with an article by Editor-in-Chief Musa Marjanli, who underscores the importance of preserving and presenting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage to the international community. Several articles highlight efforts to protect and promote the country’s long-standing cultural legacy.

Two standout contributions in the new issue include:

- "Traditions of Coexistence in Azerbaijan" by Agil Shirinov, Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, which details the peaceful coexistence of various ethnic and religious communities in the country and its enduring multicultural traditions.

- "Khudavang Monastery: Historical Facts and Frauds" by Sabuhi Ahmadov, PhD in History, which examines scholarly efforts to preserve the ancient Albanian heritage of Azerbaijan and exposes attempts to falsify historical narratives.

The magazine also features engaging content on Azerbaijan’s history, ethnography, visual arts, and tourism potential.

IRS-Heritage continues to offer international readers exclusive insights into Azerbaijan’s rich history, cultural legacy, and scientific contributions. The full edition is available on the official IRS website.