Moscow, September 7, AZERTAC

The new edition of “IRS-Naslediye” magazine has been published in Moscow.

The central feature of the new issue is an article dedicated to the 900th anniversary of Khagani Shirvani (1126–1199), the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker and one of the most prominent figures of the medieval Eastern Renaissance. The article highlights the life and work of Khagani Shirvani, one of the greatest figures in Eastern and world literature. A court poet of the Shirvanshahs from a young age, he experienced both royal favor and court intrigues that eventually led to his exile, while always preserving his dignity.

Azerbaijan’s history remains a major focus of the magazine. One of the articles examines political terrorism during the Sovietization of Azerbaijan in 1920, highlighting the assassinations of prominent Azerbaijan Democratic Republic figures Fatali Khan Khoyski and Hasan bey Aghayev in Tiflis (present-day Tbilisi). The article draws on reports from Tiflis newspapers of various political orientations, many of which attributed the killings to the Bolshevik regime’s policy toward representatives of the ADR.

The issue also features an article on Azerbaijani oil magnate and philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev and his role in Caspian oil transportation.

The magazine also includes other materials covering Azerbaijan’s history and contemporary life.

Farida Abdullayeva