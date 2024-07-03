New freight train route opens, connecting China's Xi'an with Azerbaijan's Baku

Beijing, July 3, AZERTAC

A new freight train route has been added to the network between China and Europe, which travels from N China's Xi'an to Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to the China Railway Group, the service runs every week on a regular basis. The trains departed from Xi'an in northwest China, and exiting the country via Horgos Port in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, will pass through Kazakhstan and cross the Caspian Sea, and reach Baku in 12 days. The first train on this route was launched on July 1.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent