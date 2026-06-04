New song and music video "Who Said Don't Believe in Happiness" unveiled in Baku

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The Baku Book Center hosted a presentation ceremony for a new song based on the poem "Who Said Don't Believe in Happiness" by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

The song, performed by people’s artist Eyyub Yagubov, was composed by Gulsum Eldarova.

The event featured a literary and musical programme, including recitations of Leyla Aliyeva’s poetry. The musical segment included performances by Eyyub Yagubov and the Naz Group.

The ceremony concluded with the premiere of the music video for the new song.