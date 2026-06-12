New state program on development of agriculture, fishery, and aquaculture being discussed in Agdash

Agdash, June 12, AZERTAC

A regional meeting commenced in the Agdash district to discuss the "State Program for the development of production and processing sectors of agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture products in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030", approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026.

Assistants to the President, heads of relevant state bodies, authorized representatives, heads of local executive authorities, farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders are participating in the meetings held upon the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

Within the framework of the regional meeting, the main goals and priorities of the State Program, new support mechanisms planned in the agrarian sector, efficient use of water and land resources, development of agrarian processing and logistics infrastructure, as well as expanding farmers' access to modern agrarian services, state support in this direction, and other issues are being discussed.

Regional meetings have commenced today with the aim of discussing the "State Program for the development of production and processing sectors of agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture products in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030", approved by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026. The regional meetings cover the Central Aran, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, as well as Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions.

These meetings are organized systematically for the purpose of executing the instructions given at the meeting dedicated to agricultural issues held on May 25 this year under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev, and ensuring a coordinated, flexible, and efficient implementation of the measures planned in the State Program in the regions.