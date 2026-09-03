New York City bans AI use for students through 8th grade

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Wednesday that New York City will ban student use of generative artificial intelligence through the eighth grade for the 2026-27 school year, according to Anadolu Agency.

The policy, which the mayor's office said is the most expansive student-facing AI ban in the US, will apply to nearly 600,000 students from 2-K, an early childhood education program for 2-year-olds, through eighth grade.

“Children need teachers and human connection in order to learn and grow. They need to develop skills alongside their peers, build relationships with educators and wrestle with tough problems on their own,” said Mamdani.

The ban applies to all software featuring student-facing generative AI.

Teachers will still be allowed to use AI for instructional planning and operational tasks as long as the tools meet New York City Public Schools' safety standards.

Exceptions will also be made for assistive technology used by students with disabilities, multilingual learners, and those taking part in career-readiness programs such as computer science.

High schoolers will have access to AI literacy classes twice a year, with two 45-minute modules covering what AI is and is not, as well as its potential biases, risks, ethical considerations, and effects on careers and future skills.

The city will also introduce five limited AI pilot programs for up to 50,000 high school students, with the tools used under the direct supervision of trained educators.

The policy also places limits on students' individual screen time. Screen time will be restricted for students in second grade and below, while the city recommends daily caps of 30 minutes for grades three through five, and 45 minutes for grades six through eight.

A Technology in Schools Coalition comprising students, educators, parents, elected officials, advocates, unions and experts will assess the policy and limited AI pilot programs during the school year and make recommendations for the city's future approach to AI in schools.

New York City operates the largest public school system in the US. The restrictions come amid a broader debate about the use of generative AI in education and its potential effects on learning, student privacy and classroom relationships.