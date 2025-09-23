New York hosts 34th High-Level Meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center will host its 34th High-Level Meeting on the theme “Multilateralism at a Crossroads: Challenges and Pathways to Peace” on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, from September 23 to 26.

Many current and former heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organizations, will convene to discuss urgent challenges facing global cooperation and multilateralism.

As the largest panel event within the UN General Assembly, the meeting will bring together high-ranking representatives from over 50 countries, including more than 25 current and former Presidents and over 10 current and former Prime Ministers.

Participants will include the Co-Chairs of the Center, Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin; the Presidents of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro; the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and Andorra; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia; the Director-General of the World Health Organization; the UN Deputy Secretary-General; the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations; the Secretary-General of UNCTAD; the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs; the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union; and the Executive Directors of UNEP, UN-Habitat, UNAIDS, and UN Women, as well as former heads of state, government, and foreign ministers from more than 30 countries.

The program features panel discussions on global equality, climate change, global health, technological transformation, geopolitical processes, and pathways to peace. Preparations for the World Urban Forum (WUF2026), to be held in Baku in 2026, will also be highlighted during the meeting.