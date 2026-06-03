Newly appointed UK ambassador to Azerbaijan presents copy of credentials to FM Bayramov

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

On June 3, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman.

During the meeting, Ambassador Duncan Norman presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The Minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–United Kingdom relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The parties commended the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in the political, economic, energy, trade, investment, educational, and other fields.

They also emphasized the importance of elevating bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership, as well as further expanding high-level contacts and economic cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the ambassador on the current situation in the region, the realities emerging in the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, and the steps taken by Azerbaijan in this regard.

Ambassador Duncan Norman expressed his pleasure at beginning his tenure in Azerbaijan and stated that he would spare no effort to further develop cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also reviewed other matters of mutual interest during the meeting.