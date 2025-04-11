Next meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council to be held in Dushanbe

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev summed up the results of the regular meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council held behind closed doors, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Today we have had a frank and constructive conversation on all relevant topics. Besides, we have adopted protocol decisions to analyze the activity of the CIS sectoral cooperation structures. Also, a decision was taken to hold the next meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council on October 9, 2025, in Dushanbe,” said he.

Chairman of the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin highlighted that his country’s presidency in the CIS will be based on the principles of succession and respectful attitude to the opinion of each participating state.

“Mutually beneficial cooperation and effective interaction are the key elements of Tajikistan’s chairmanship. As I have already said at the narrow format meeting, in the past four years, Tajikistan has seen true interest from the member states and CIS Executive Committee. We see readiness of all capital cities to provide required assistance to our country in the implementation of the priorities set,” said Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council kicked off in Almaty.