Nigar Arpadarai: As climate change will impact every sector, young people must demonstrate increased flexibility

A series of events held during the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025) featured broad discussions on agriculture, water scarcity, women and children's issues. All these discussions are critical, because we want to shape the future, said Nigar Arpadarai, MP and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, during the Sustainability Careers Fair organized within the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025).

The UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan underlined that young people need to gain new skills to adapt to current realities. "Climate change will impact all areas of life in the future. Therefore, young people must be more flexible. Since climate change is a reality and its impact is felt more severely in some regions, my message to young people is that they must demonstrate increased responsibility," Nigar Arpadarai added.