Nigar Arpadarai: Baku Climate Action Week showcased how to connect local with global solutions

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025) has successfully concluded, with in-depth discussions held on the most pressing issues of the climate agenda in the capital of Azerbaijan throughout a week, bringing together representative of public institutions, the private sector and civil society, Nigar Arpadarai, MP and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, told AZERTAC.

“Our goal was to create a platform for an open dialogue throughout a week. And during the week, we organized 46 sessions, including not only panel discussions, but also roundtables, special programs for youth and additional events in various city centers, trying to cover all the topics on the agenda,” the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan noted.

Nigar Arpadarai mentioned that the discussions covered a wide range of issues, such as the transition to a green economy, green skills development, sustainable agriculture, energy, transport, digitalization, and women's leadership.

The UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan said during the events, organizations from the Caucasus, Central Asia, Africa, and Europe presented their initiatives, adding that she was particularly inspired by the presentations on women's leadership and stories about sustainable fashion.

“This is the legacy of COP29, which is providing insight into the COP30 meetings in Brazil and the progress of a wide range of solutions. Climate action is a global effort and our region is playing an important role in this process. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Baku next year,” she added.