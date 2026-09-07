Nigar Arpadarai: Baku Climate Week has become a key platform for global climate action

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

“Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW) is returning to Azerbaijan’s capital for the third time this year. What began as a new initiative in 2024 has now grown into an established platform for climate action,” Nigar Arpadarai, MP, Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 and BCAW Project Lead, said in remarks at the opening ceremony of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

She noted that more than 46 sessions were held during last year’s events, covering over 30 topics. “This year, we are raising our ambition even further. Over the next five days, important discussions on climate issues will take place in Baku,” Arpadarai emphasized.

According to her, BCAW 2026 will address key issues including the green energy transition, innovation, climate finance, carbon markets, protection of the Caspian Sea and water resources, youth engagement, and sustainability in fashion and sports.

Nigar Arpadarai stressed that climate action must extend beyond negotiations and encompass all sectors of society.