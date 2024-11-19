Nigar Arpadarai: COP29 is a critical opportunity for us to chart a course toward a sustainable future

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“COP29 is a critical opportunity for us to chart a course toward a sustainable future. We are committed to ensuring that Azerbaijan is not only seen as hosts of COP29 but leaders with ambition and inclusivity,” said Nigar Arpadarai, UN climate change high-level champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, as she addressed the international forum of NGOs themed “The Caspain Sea and Sustainable Development; Environmental Protection”.

“By synergizing science and business, we can drive the transformative change needed for climate resilience and sustainability in the Caspian region and beyond. Together, we can ensure a just and effective transition to a sustainable future,” she added.