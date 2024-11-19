The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Nigar Arpadarai: COP29 is a critical opportunity for us to chart a course toward a sustainable future

Nigar Arpadarai: COP29 is a critical opportunity for us to chart a course toward a sustainable future

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“COP29 is a critical opportunity for us to chart a course toward a sustainable future. We are committed to ensuring that Azerbaijan is not only seen as hosts of COP29 but leaders with ambition and inclusivity,” said Nigar Arpadarai, UN climate change high-level champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, as she addressed the international forum of NGOs themed “The Caspain Sea and Sustainable Development; Environmental Protection”.

“By synergizing science and business, we can drive the transformative change needed for climate resilience and sustainability in the Caspian region and beyond. Together, we can ensure a just and effective transition to a sustainable future,” she added.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Martina Otto: Reducing methane emissions should be treated as an urgent climate priority
  • 19.11.2024 [16:33]

Martina Otto: Reducing methane emissions should be treated as an urgent climate priority

Azerbaijan urges countries to submit their National Adaption Plans by 2025
  • 19.11.2024 [16:27]

Azerbaijan urges countries to submit their National Adaption Plans by 2025

UAE Minister praises launch of Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers at COP29
  • 19.11.2024 [16:26]

UAE Minister praises launch of Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers at COP29

US Secretary of Agriculture: There is a further opportunity to utilize Azerbaijan’s significant role in trade between East and West
  • 19.11.2024 [16:13]

US Secretary of Agriculture: There is a further opportunity to utilize Azerbaijan’s significant role in trade between East and West

COP29 features panel discussion on zero emission electricity and carbon credit market
  • 19.11.2024 [15:38]

COP29 features panel discussion on zero emission electricity and carbon credit market

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company awarded ISO 20121 Certification
  • 19.11.2024 [15:10]

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company awarded ISO 20121 Certification

COP29 features high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action”
  • 19.11.2024 [15:07]

COP29 features high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action”

Nigar Arpadarai: Caspian Sea is a closed sea and it is naturally very fragile
  • 19.11.2024 [15:00]

Nigar Arpadarai: Caspian Sea is a closed sea and it is naturally very fragile

African NGOs briefed on financial support allocated by Agency for State Support to NGOs for public associations
  • 19.11.2024 [14:56]

African NGOs briefed on financial support allocated by Agency for State Support to NGOs for public associations

Martina Otto: Reducing methane emissions should be treated as an urgent climate priority

  • [16:33]

Azerbaijan urges countries to submit their National Adaption Plans by 2025

  • [16:27]

UAE Minister praises launch of Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers at COP29

  • [16:26]

US Secretary of Agriculture: There is a further opportunity to utilize Azerbaijan’s significant role in trade between East and West

  • [16:13]

COP29 features panel discussion on zero emission electricity and carbon credit market

  • [15:38]

Nigar Arpadarai: COP29 is a critical opportunity for us to chart a course toward a sustainable future

  • [15:20]

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company awarded ISO 20121 Certification

  • [15:10]

COP29 features high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action”

  • [15:07]

Nigar Arpadarai: Caspian Sea is a closed sea and it is naturally very fragile

  • [15:00]

African NGOs briefed on financial support allocated by Agency for State Support to NGOs for public associations

  • [14:56]

COP29 Lead Negotiator: The process of preparing Azerbaijan`s third generation of the Nationally Determined Contributions document (NDC 3.0) is in final stage

  • [14:52]

COP29 features event on “Delivering climate change education: critical role of youth and educators”

  • [14:50]

Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for educational cooperation

  • [14:32]

Climate-friendly agriculture, biodiversity protection, water management play a crucial role, says agriculture minister

  • [14:29]

10-year-old participant of COP29: It's interesting to communicate with people in Azerbaijan

  • [14:18]

Italian representative: COP29 will make significant financial progress

  • [14:12]

COP29 addresses environmental challenges and pollution sources of the Caspian Sea

  • [14:10]

Baku hosts ATACH Day as part of COP29

  • [14:04]

Slovak minister: If we join forces, there will be no waste challenges in the world

  • [13:54]

Representatives of Constructor University Bremen visit BS

  • [13:51]

UNEP Executive Director warns of 85% surge in solid waste in coming decades

  • [13:37]

US professor: COP29 will set the stage for addressing climate change through global and national finance – INTERVIEW

  • [13:16]

Discussions held on the role of education and scholarships in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals as part of COP29

  • [12:54]

Somalian participant: COP29 brought world nations together, providing a platform for global debate on climate change

  • [12:52]

Zambian representative praises excellent organization of COP29

  • [12:44]

Carlsberg Azerbaijan and WWF-Azerbaijan sign Memorandum of Understanding

  • [12:39]

COP29 discusses “Science and Innovation for Low-Emission and Resilient Food Systems”

  • [12:29]

FAO Regional Representative: Climate change is a significant driver of food insecurity

  • [12:26]

Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan will further consolidate international efforts to address the issue of missing persons

  • [12:11]

COP29 Presidency launches Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers

  • [12:07]

® Mastercard Azerbaijan accelerates global deadlines for Sustainable Cards Program implementation during COP29

  • [12:06]

Barbara Botos: Energy, green transitions cannot happen without women

  • [11:53]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Vice-President OSCE PA

  • [11:49]

Farmers, those on front lines of agricultural production, remain some of most vulnerable to climate change, says minister

  • [11:24]

Youth champions for climate highlighted at COP29 event

  • [11:19]

UNEP Executive Director: Caspian littoral states` declaration at COP29 marks a milestone

  • [11:18]

Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, ICESCO sign cooperation agreement

  • [11:10]

International partners publish joint statement endorsing Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience

  • [11:05]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:47]

Azerbaijani oil prices climb above $75 mark again

  • [10:46]

Mukhtar Babayev: 36 percent of total employment in Azerbaijan is in agriculture sector

  • [10:36]

BTA, Egypt's national agency MENA sign cooperation agreement

  • [10:05]

Pope to G20: Immediate and decisive action needed to eradicate world hunger

  • [09:57]

“Children’s Eyes on Earth " photo exhibition opens at Heydar Aliyev Center

  • [00:47]

Indian participant of COP29: There are lots of challenges related to climate change right now

  • 18.11.2024 [21:13]

COP29 event focuses on protecting sustainability of human development

  • 18.11.2024 [21:12]

High-level panel on measuring environmental literacy as part of international assessment held during COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [20:58]

COP29 Presidency highlights early Biennial Transparency Report submissions

  • 18.11.2024 [20:52]

Azerbaijan is advancing towards energy transition by effectively benefiting from COP29, says WHO regional director

  • 18.11.2024 [20:52]

COP29: Event held on "Radiation and Climate Change: New Challenges"

  • 18.11.2024 [20:41]

Vice-President of OSCE PA briefed on progress of regional peace process

  • 18.11.2024 [20:34]

Aktau named Cultural Capital of Turkic World for year 2025

  • 18.11.2024 [20:31]

COP29: Discussions on climate-resilient agriculture held

  • 18.11.2024 [20:11]

COP29 features panel on “Youth Leadership in Climate Action: Inspiring Change through Education and Innovation”

  • 18.11.2024 [19:46]

COP29: Discussions held on "Two Crises - One Solution: Biodiversity and Climate Nexus in the Caucasus Region"

  • 18.11.2024 [19:30]

UK Minister: Our message in Baku is clear

  • 18.11.2024 [19:29]

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Princess of Jordan, and ICCROM Director-General watch “Mangurt” play in Baku

  • 18.11.2024 [19:28]

Foreign Ministry comments on Fifth Opinion of Advisory Committee on Implementation of Council of Europe Framework Convention for Protection of National Minorities by Azerbaijan

  • 18.11.2024 [19:20]

The Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs visit to Pakistan

  • 18.11.2024 [19:13]

Head of Togo civil society organization hails Baku Initiative Group’s efforts

  • 18.11.2024 [19:11]

COP29 features Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency

  • 18.11.2024 [18:58]

High-level tripartite roundtable on Green Jobs and Skills held at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:55]

COP29 is a crucial step towards making important decisions for future of humanity, says Kyrgyz participant

  • 18.11.2024 [18:53]

Topic of greening education and climate resilience discussed at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:48]

COP29: High-Level Roundtable on Children, Youth and Climate Action held

  • 18.11.2024 [18:41]

UNICEF’s regional advisor: A special day dedicated to children and young people at COP29 is a very important step

  • 18.11.2024 [18:40]

Presidency hosts 4th meeting of COP29 International Advisory Committee

  • 18.11.2024 [18:23]

COP29 hosts collaborative climate initiative forum of Turkic NGOs

  • 18.11.2024 [18:14]

Protest at COP29 demands compensation from France for nuclear tests' harmful effects

  • 18.11.2024 [18:11]

Letter of Intent for the establishment of the Baku COP Presidencies Continuity Coalition for Climate and Health signed as part of COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:09]

COP29 features seminar on enhancing benefits of clean energy

  • 18.11.2024 [18:00]

Topic of “Accelerating Action through Climate Literacy in International Assessments” discussed

  • 18.11.2024 [17:57]

Panel session held on Strengthening Global Cooperation on Integrated Solutions for Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change

  • 18.11.2024 [17:53]

Effective climate actions could reduce forced global displacement by 80 percent

  • 18.11.2024 [17:45]

Simon Stiell: I am delighted that we have made progress on issues relating to carbon emissions at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [17:31]

COP29 features discussion on capacity building

  • 18.11.2024 [17:28]

Finland’s former President: We need to raise a new generation for sustainable future

  • 18.11.2024 [17:25]

COP 29 features raising human capital for green future

  • 18.11.2024 [17:13]

Special issue of Caspian Energy journal presented to Secretary General of Forum of Gas Exporting Countries

  • 18.11.2024 [16:44]

COP29 adopts decision on work programme under framework for non-market approaches referred to in Paris Agreement Article 6.8

  • 18.11.2024 [16:39]

COP29 features high level meeting on “The Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience”

  • 18.11.2024 [16:37]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in discussions on strengthening environmental literacy among youth at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [16:36]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture meets with Princess of Jordan on sidelines of COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [15:59]

Azerbaijan, Georgia expand cooperation in labor and social protection

  • 18.11.2024 [15:36]

Nigar Arpadarai: We are officially launching COP Presidencies Coalition for Climate and Health

  • 18.11.2024 [15:35]

Jordanian student: I learned about new technologies and ways to utilize AI at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [15:19]

Baku Initiative Group holds conference on decolonization and green future at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [15:16]

Yalchin Rafiyev: Baku Transparency Platform will support countries in preparation of their climate action reports

  • 18.11.2024 [15:12]

ICOM’s Director General visits Azerbaijan National Museum of Art

  • 18.11.2024 [14:56]

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Climate Change Challenge competition

  • 18.11.2024 [14:43]

Professor of Korea University: It is crucial to declare the implementation of carbon neutrality on a global scale

  • 18.11.2024 [14:42]

COP29: Liverpool representative holds seminar on strategic sustainability

  • 18.11.2024 [14:32]

Bulgarian representative: Global agriculture suffers much from climate change

  • 18.11.2024 [14:16]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Secretary-General of the Commonwealth VIDEO

  • 18.11.2024 [14:11]

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Palau VIDEO

  • 18.11.2024 [14:09]

COP29 President highlights Baku Declaration on Global Climate Transparency

  • 18.11.2024 [13:49]

Mukhtar Babayev: Azerbaijan’s Biennial Transparency Report is ready to be submitted this week

  • 18.11.2024 [13:33]

DOST Center hosts Inclusivity Day event as part of COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [13:18]

Azerbaijan achieves avian influenza-free status for poultry

  • 18.11.2024 [13:09]

Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Europe by 8.6%

  • 18.11.2024 [12:50]