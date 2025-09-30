Nigar Arpadarai: Corporate sustainability has become a main driving force of global economy

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Corporate sustainability has become a main driving force of the global economy. The success of COP29 will be measured in actions that determine whether people can live securely and with dignity in the years ahead. And in that process, the private sector is indispensable, said Nigar Arpadarai, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, during her speech on the second day of the Baku Climate Action Week.

“Since taking the role of the climate champion, I had a chance of seeing firsthand how the catalytic role of companies, the role that they play, from heavy industry to digital services, from small enterprises to global brands, their decisions shape how markets evolve how investment flows, how standards are set, and how entire economies function.

The UN Climate Change High-Level Champion mentioned that when the term corporate sustainability began to gain currency in the 1990s, it was often spoken of as a voluntary add-on. Today, it has moved from the margins to the mainstream.

Solar, for example, once dismissed as costly and unreliable, is now the world's cheapest source of electricity. Electric vehicle sales surpassed 17 million last year. The shifts we are witnessing have not happened by accident. It has been supported and accelerated by collective efforts, including the campaigns convened through the high-level champions,” she noted.

“High-level champions convened a couple of campaigns, like Racing to Zero, for example. It has brought together over 15,000 businesses, cities, regions, under one shared framework to halt emissions by 2030, creating accountability where once there was only aspiration. Risk and Resilience initiative has mobilized partners to strengthen the safety and well-being of millions of people, showing how adaptation and resilience are inseparable from economic stability.

And this spirit has been palpable here in Baku. At COP29, business investment and philanthropy climbed the platform, convened over 1,000 leaders, with investors managing more than $10 trillion, committing to accelerate the flow of private capital into market. And a dedicated roundtable on small and medium enterprises showed how SMEs, the backbone of companies, can be drivers of just transition and longevity moves to thrive,” the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan underlined.

“So, the question now is not what our businesses will be, but how they will be. How will companies contribute to the next round of the national climate plans ahead,” Nigar Arpadarai added.