Nigar Arpadarai: We are officially launching COP Presidencies Coalition for Climate and Health

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“Education, health, skills and well-being are essential to ensuring that people can contribute to addressing the climate crisis. Climate change means irrevocable change to how we live as humans,” said Nigar Arpadarai, UN climate change high-level champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, at a press conference in Baku.

“The outcomes of today’s session will seek to bring together stakeholders from international organizations, multilateral development banks and others. By bringing these actors together, we aim to establish cooperation and coherence between agencies on climate and human development. On health, we are officially launching the COP Presidencies Coalition for Climate and Health. This Coalition will seek to embed health within the climate agenda,” Arpadarai added.