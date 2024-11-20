Nigar Arpadarai: We are urging countries to incorporate tourism into national climate policy

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“Tourism is a fundamental driver of economic growth and development. I strongly advocate for businesses to engage with the climate change agenda and participate in all stages of global climate action. This is why thematic days focused on specific sectors of global and national economies are essential. The tourism sector directly and indirectly supports the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people,” Nigar Arpadarai, UN climate change high-level champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, said at the press conference held at the conclusion of the Meeting of Tourism Ministers.

“Climate change threatens parts of the tourism industry. Tourism is therefore an opportunity for both development and enhanced climate action. Azerbaijan has integrated resilience into its tourism strategy. Building on its experience, the COP29 Presidency is focused on promoting sustainability and resilience in tourism, and we are urging countries to incorporate tourism into national climate policy,” Nigar Arpadarai added.