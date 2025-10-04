The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Sona" feature film

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

On October 3, the Nizami Cinema Center hosted the premiere of the feature film "Taghiyev: Sona", dedicated to the life of the prominent philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Arzu Aliyeva — the film's executive producer, and President of the Baku Media Center — along with government officials and cultural figures.

The film was produced by the Baku Media Center with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Cinema Agency. The project was also supported by NEQSOL Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell, and Norm companies.

"Taghiyev: Sona" is the third instalment of the four-part Taghiyev saga, which depicts the life and charitable legacy of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The film touches on important historical events that took place in Baku and the region at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries.

Years later, Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who has lived through difficult times, meets a young and educated woman named Sona. His love for her presents him with new obstacles. The film "Taghiyev: Sona" tells the unforgettable love story of a renowned philanthropist and Sona, who finds her way to his heart, overcoming obstacles.

The audience will witness the strength of will, the test of loyalty, and the rise of love in the film, and will also see firsthand the changes that have occurred in the lives of the characters in the first two episodes.

The film's executive producer is Arzu Aliyeva, with Orman Aliyev as a producer. Zaur Gasimli directed the film, scriptwriters are Ismayil Iman, Asif Isgandarli and Zaur Gasimli. Other key crew members include cinematographer Vladimir Artemyev, artist Sabuhi Atababayev, costume designer Vusal Rahim, and composer Etibar Asadli.

The film features a talented cast including People's Artists Parviz Mammadrzayev and Gurban Ismayilov, as well as Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Elshan Rustamov, and Natavan Hajiyeva in key historical roles.

The presentation of the film received a standing ovation from the audience.

The first part of the saga, "Taghiyev: Oil", was released in 2024 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Taghiyev’s death. It became a major cultural event and drew over 70,000 viewers in local cinemas. It also achieved international recognition, winning the award for Best Feature Film with Color Correction at the Dehancer Colourist Awards 2024.

The film offers a journey through various stages of Taghiyev’s life — from his birth into a cobbler’s family in Baku to becoming a wealthy industrialist and a public figure devoted to his people. The narrative explores his difficult decisions, perseverance, support for ordinary people, and efforts to improve education.

Through rich visuals, the film highlights his unmatched role in the development of society — from founding the first girls’ school in the East to contributing to the oil industry and urban infrastructure in Baku.

Due to its scale, the production of the film has become a landmark in Azerbaijani cinema history. Nearly 2,500 creative professionals took part in large-scale scenes filmed across 76 locations. More than 300 sets were built, and a dedicated costume workshop created period-accurate outfits, accessories, and jewelry to authentically depict Taghiyev’s era.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Third day of 11th Baku International Book Fair
  • 04.10.2025 [11:52]

Third day of 11th Baku International Book Fair

11th Baku International Book Fair hosts presentation of book “50 years after Akinchi”
  • 03.10.2025 [21:35]

11th Baku International Book Fair hosts presentation of book “50 years after Akinchi”

ICESCO Regional Office in Baku welcomes visitors at International Book Fair
  • 03.10.2025 [19:47]

ICESCO Regional Office in Baku welcomes visitors at International Book Fair

Czech short stories published in Azerbaijani
  • 03.10.2025 [17:11]

Czech short stories published in Azerbaijani

Azerbaijani delegation of Center for Development of Cultural and Creative Industries visits South Korea
  • 03.10.2025 [12:23]

Azerbaijani delegation of Center for Development of Cultural and Creative Industries visits South Korea

Results of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition announced
  • 03.10.2025 [12:04]

Results of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition announced

A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO
  • 02.10.2025 [12:20]

A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

Ancient neighborhood of Ordubad that tenderly keeps customs and traditions alive - Sarsheher VIDEO
  • 02.10.2025 [12:05]

Ancient neighborhood of Ordubad that tenderly keeps customs and traditions alive - Sarsheher VIDEO

TURKPA brings together Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s friends on his 100th anniversary
  • 01.10.2025 [20:12]

TURKPA brings together Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s friends on his 100th anniversary

Visit of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims' Board to United States continues

  • [17:27]

Azerbaijani shooter grabs 3rd CIS Games silver

  • [17:11]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan`s U-16 football team takes silver

  • [16:32]

Azerbaijan`s male fencing team finishes 3rd at CIS Games

  • [15:28]

Azerbaijan claims another gold at 3rd CIS Games

  • [15:17]

Azerbaijan`s female boxer claims 3rd CIS Games silver

  • [15:03]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan`s fencing team claims epee bronze

  • [14:12]

Azerbaijan`s State Social Protection Fund, DOST Agency and Social Services Agency elected members of ISSA

  • [14:09]

Azerbaijani chess players ready for action at 2025 World Youth Chess Championships

  • [13:51]

Azerbaijani figure skater breaks Olympic record

  • [13:14]

Munich airport reopens after drone sightings force closure

  • [13:04]

Azerbaijan`s chovgan team into 3rd CIS Games final

  • [12:25]

Third day of 11th Baku International Book Fair

  • [11:52]

Morocco, Azerbaijan explore global healthcare initiatives

  • [11:28]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $69

  • [11:21]

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan's first female prime minister

  • [11:04]

Winners of “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” exhibition awarded

  • [10:49]

South Korea's president apologizes over poorly managed foreign adoption programs

  • [10:25]

Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Sona" feature film

  • [10:18]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil city VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil city VIDEO

ADA University hosts conference on “Role of higher education in climate transition”

  • 03.10.2025 [22:16]

President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic world is our family!

  • 03.10.2025 [22:07]

Israel's cessation of attacks crucial for regional peace efforts: Turkish president

  • 03.10.2025 [21:41]

11th Baku International Book Fair hosts presentation of book “50 years after Akinchi”

  • 03.10.2025 [21:35]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan’s Nihad Abasov claims country’s first gold medal in wrestling

  • 03.10.2025 [20:33]

Two more Azerbaijani wrestlers win medals at CIS Games

  • 03.10.2025 [20:29]

Azerbaijani karate fighters shine with nine medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • 03.10.2025 [20:28]

Euronews TV channel highlights Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku

  • 03.10.2025 [20:12]

® Bakcell becomes key partner of the “Innovation and Artificial Intelligence” conference

  • 03.10.2025 [20:01]

ICESCO Regional Office in Baku welcomes visitors at International Book Fair

  • 03.10.2025 [19:47]

China's railway passenger trips hit record high on National Day

  • 03.10.2025 [19:40]

Five Azerbaijani male boxers into 3rd CIS Games finals, nine claim bronzes

  • 03.10.2025 [19:33]

Abbas Abbasov: Azerbaijan stands as a global platform for peoples striving for independence and liberation

  • 03.10.2025 [19:29]

GHGSat Vice President: Our collaboration with SOCAR is an excellent example of the potential of satellite monitoring -  INTERVIEW

  • 03.10.2025 [18:35]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post regarding his working visit to Denmark VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared post regarding his working visit to Denmark VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler claims bronze at 3rd CIS Games

  • 03.10.2025 [18:15]

Serhii Nahorniak: We are grateful to our Azerbaijani friends for supporting the supply of gas to Ukraine

  • 03.10.2025 [18:03]

Azerbaijani athletes conclude 3rd CIS Games with six medals in trampoline gymnastics

  • 03.10.2025 [18:00]

Azerbaijan’s NOC officials attend 45th EOC Seminar and Olympic Solidarity Forum

  • 03.10.2025 [17:59]

Nigar Arpadarai: As climate change will impact every sector, young people must demonstrate increased flexibility

  • 03.10.2025 [17:37]

Czech short stories published in Azerbaijani

  • 03.10.2025 [17:11]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani gymnasts take bronze in synchronized trampoline

  • 03.10.2025 [16:53]

Sustainability Careers Fair organized within Baku Climate Action Week

  • 03.10.2025 [16:52]

Luxembourg’s Grand Duke abdicates in favour of son

  • 03.10.2025 [16:45]

OTS Secretary General: We are confident in further enhancement of our cooperation in the coming period

  • 03.10.2025 [16:39]

Azerbaijani gymnasts win CIS Games bronze in synchronized trampoline program

  • 03.10.2025 [16:12]

Azerbaijani athlete wins epee fencing bronze at CIS Games

  • 03.10.2025 [16:06]

SOCAR and Uniper host 9th Coordination Committee meeting

  • 03.10.2025 [16:00]

International conference on Caspian Sea organized at initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

  • 03.10.2025 [15:54]

Turkish Foreign Ministry: We proudly celebrate 16th anniversary of signing of Nakhchivan Agreement

  • 03.10.2025 [15:28]

The number of international students increases in Uzbekistan

  • 03.10.2025 [15:07]

Israel MFA: No aid was found onboard the Flotilla

  • 03.10.2025 [14:59]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on statistics

  • 03.10.2025 [14:59]

Azerbaijan wins another gold at 3rd CIS Games

  • 03.10.2025 [14:38]

11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit wraps up

  • 03.10.2025 [14:32]

Azerbaijan participates in Administrative Board Meeting of Union of Turkish World Municipalities

  • 03.10.2025 [14:18]

Yamato University makes presentation about Azerbaijan

  • 03.10.2025 [14:14]

Armenian FM: Railway construction with Azerbaijan could take at least two years

  • 03.10.2025 [14:04]

Rogue planet gains 6 billion tonnes per second in record growth spurt

  • 03.10.2025 [13:27]

Mikayil Jabbarov: Non-oil sector expected to reach 70% of Azerbaijan’s economy

  • 03.10.2025 [13:02]

Baku hosts meeting of International Civil Defence Organization

  • 03.10.2025 [13:01]

Azerbaijan’s prospects reviewed in QS World University Rankings

  • 03.10.2025 [12:51]

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance hosts meeting with UK delegation

  • 03.10.2025 [12:40]

Aktürkoğlu brace earns Fenerbahçe 2-1 win over Nice in Europa League

  • 03.10.2025 [12:37]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 03.10.2025 [12:33]

Hungary buys gas from France's Engie

  • 03.10.2025 [12:27]

Azerbaijani delegation of Center for Development of Cultural and Creative Industries visits South Korea

  • 03.10.2025 [12:23]

Results of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition announced

  • 03.10.2025 [12:04]

President of Azerbaijan highly values exchange of views with Iraqi counterpart in New York

  • 03.10.2025 [11:56]

State of emergency declared in Tsarevo Municipality, Southeastern Bulgaria due to heavy rainfall

  • 03.10.2025 [11:50]

President Ilham Aliyev: The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction

  • 03.10.2025 [11:43]

Azerbaijani President: Germany is an important partner for us

  • 03.10.2025 [11:40]

To His Excellency Mr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq

  • 03.10.2025 [11:19]

To His Excellency Mr. Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea

  • 03.10.2025 [11:18]

To His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

  • 03.10.2025 [11:17]

Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia to cooperate in halal industry

  • 03.10.2025 [11:11]

Foreign kids in Japan out of school rises above 1,000 in 2024 survey

  • 03.10.2025 [11:11]

Trial of Armenian citizens accused of multiple crimes to continue next week

  • 03.10.2025 [10:56]

Study finds fibre-optic cables could detect geohazards early

  • 03.10.2025 [10:55]

Abu Dhabi Chamber expands international presence with two agreements in USA

  • 03.10.2025 [10:53]

Series of exhibitions on Azerbaijan’s mine problem held in Europe for the first time through NGOs

  • 03.10.2025 [10:52]

Most effective digital interventions to stop smoking identified

  • 03.10.2025 [10:50]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • 03.10.2025 [09:46]
Documents on missile attacks on Azerbaijani districts and Mingachevir city during the Patriotic War announced in trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Documents on missile attacks on Azerbaijani districts and Mingachevir city during the Patriotic War announced in trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Six Azerbaijani female boxers advance to CIS Games final

  • 02.10.2025 [20:26]

® Nar expands its regional sales network – new store in Salyan!

  • 02.10.2025 [19:24]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

  • 02.10.2025 [19:11]

SOCAR President meets with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer

  • 02.10.2025 [19:10]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen VIDEO

Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final in synchronized program

  • 02.10.2025 [18:31]

Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal

  • 02.10.2025 [18:30]

Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

  • 02.10.2025 [18:30]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen VIDEO

Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan managed to build stronger bridges between the Global South and the Global North

  • 02.10.2025 [17:53]

Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • 02.10.2025 [17:26]

Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU

  • 02.10.2025 [17:23]

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds meetings on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit

  • 02.10.2025 [16:50]

Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake

  • 02.10.2025 [16:45]

SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe

  • 02.10.2025 [16:45]