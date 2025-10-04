Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Sona" feature film

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

On October 3, the Nizami Cinema Center hosted the premiere of the feature film "Taghiyev: Sona", dedicated to the life of the prominent philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Arzu Aliyeva — the film's executive producer, and President of the Baku Media Center — along with government officials and cultural figures.

The film was produced by the Baku Media Center with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Cinema Agency. The project was also supported by NEQSOL Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell, and Norm companies.

"Taghiyev: Sona" is the third instalment of the four-part Taghiyev saga, which depicts the life and charitable legacy of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The film touches on important historical events that took place in Baku and the region at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries.

Years later, Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who has lived through difficult times, meets a young and educated woman named Sona. His love for her presents him with new obstacles. The film "Taghiyev: Sona" tells the unforgettable love story of a renowned philanthropist and Sona, who finds her way to his heart, overcoming obstacles.

The audience will witness the strength of will, the test of loyalty, and the rise of love in the film, and will also see firsthand the changes that have occurred in the lives of the characters in the first two episodes.

The film's executive producer is Arzu Aliyeva, with Orman Aliyev as a producer. Zaur Gasimli directed the film, scriptwriters are Ismayil Iman, Asif Isgandarli and Zaur Gasimli. Other key crew members include cinematographer Vladimir Artemyev, artist Sabuhi Atababayev, costume designer Vusal Rahim, and composer Etibar Asadli.

The film features a talented cast including People's Artists Parviz Mammadrzayev and Gurban Ismayilov, as well as Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Elshan Rustamov, and Natavan Hajiyeva in key historical roles.

The presentation of the film received a standing ovation from the audience.

The first part of the saga, "Taghiyev: Oil", was released in 2024 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Taghiyev’s death. It became a major cultural event and drew over 70,000 viewers in local cinemas. It also achieved international recognition, winning the award for Best Feature Film with Color Correction at the Dehancer Colourist Awards 2024.

The film offers a journey through various stages of Taghiyev’s life — from his birth into a cobbler’s family in Baku to becoming a wealthy industrialist and a public figure devoted to his people. The narrative explores his difficult decisions, perseverance, support for ordinary people, and efforts to improve education.

Through rich visuals, the film highlights his unmatched role in the development of society — from founding the first girls’ school in the East to contributing to the oil industry and urban infrastructure in Baku.

Due to its scale, the production of the film has become a landmark in Azerbaijani cinema history. Nearly 2,500 creative professionals took part in large-scale scenes filmed across 76 locations. More than 300 sets were built, and a dedicated costume workshop created period-accurate outfits, accessories, and jewelry to authentically depict Taghiyev’s era.