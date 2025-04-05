Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Tsar" feature film

President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attends the event

Baku, April 5, AZERTAC

On April 4, the Nizami Cinema Center hosted the premiere of the feature film "Taghiyev: Tsar", dedicated to the life of the prominent philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Arzu Aliyeva — the film's director and executive producer, and President of the Baku Media Center — along with Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, members of the Milli Majlis, and prominent figures from science and culture.

The film was produced by the Baku Media Center with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Cinema Agency.

"Taghiyev: Tsar" is the second instalment of the four-part Taghiyev saga, which depicts the life and charitable legacy of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

Set in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the film captures key historical events in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan. As the capital prepares to welcome the Tsar, Baku’s power centers are mobilized. In this context, Taghiyev — already a famous millionaire and philanthropist — takes crucial steps using his sharp intellect, while also facing serious disputes with the city’s administration.

The first part of the saga, "Taghiyev: Oil", was released in 2024 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Taghiyev’s death. It became a major cultural event and drew over 70,000 viewers in local cinemas. It also achieved international recognition, winning the award for Best Feature Film with Color Correction at the Dehancer Colourist Awards 2024.

The film offers a journey through various stages of Taghiyev’s life — from his birth into a cobbler’s family in Baku to becoming a wealthy industrialist and a public figure devoted to his people. The narrative explores his difficult decisions, perseverance, support for ordinary people, and efforts to improve education.

Through rich visuals, the film highlights his unmatched role in the development of society — from founding the first girls’ school in the East to contributing to the oil industry and urban infrastructure in Baku.

Due to its scale, the production of the film has become a landmark in Azerbaijani cinema history. Nearly 2,500 creative professionals took part in large-scale scenes filmed across 76 locations. More than 300 sets were built, and a dedicated costume workshop created period-accurate outfits, accessories, and jewelry to authentically depict Taghiyev’s era.

The film’s executive producer is Arzu Aliyeva, with Orman Aliyev as producer. Zaur Gasimli directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ismayil Iman and Asif Isgandarli. Other key crew members include cinematographer Vladimir Artemyev, production designer Sabuhi Atababayev, costume designer Vusal Rahim, and composer Etibar Asadli.

The film features a talented cast including People's Artists Parviz Mammadrzayev and Gurban Ismayilov, as well as Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Elshan Rustamov, and Natavan Hajiyeva in key historical roles.

The project was also supported by Nexsol Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell, and Norm companies.

The presentation of the film received a standing ovation from the audience.

The trailer for the feature film "Taghiyev: Tsar" IAS can be viewed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2DO2juNRMo