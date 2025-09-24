Nizami Ganjavi International Center organizes event in New York

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

As part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, a side event titled “Multilateralism on a Crossroads: Challenges and Pathways to Peace” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center got underway in New York, USA.

Participants posed for a group photo of the event prior to the opening. The center’s co-chair, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, then delivered the opening speech. Current and former heads of state and politicians from many countries around the world will speak at the conference.

Panel discussions on multilateralism, global inequality, climate change, and geopolitical tensions will also be held as part of the event.

Malahat Najafova

Special Correspondent