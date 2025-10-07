North Macedonia’s Minister of Energy: Azerbaijan's role as a stable supplier can significantly contribute to diversifying our sources   – INTERVIEW

Baku, October 7, Tamilla Mammadova, AZERTAC

Against the backdrop of the global energy transition, geopolitical challenges, and the drive for decarbonization, European countries are seeking reliable partners to ensure their energy security and sustainable development. In this context, cooperation between states with strategic locations, resources, and technological potential is becoming increasingly important. One striking example of such interaction is the developing energy ties between North Macedonia and Azerbaijan—countries that, despite their geographical distance, are united by common interests and goals.

Azerbaijan has established as a reliable energy supplier, including through the Southern Gas Corridor, which is crucial for Europe's energy security. At the same time, North Macedonia is actively reforming its energy system, expanding its gas infrastructure, seeking to diversify its supply sources, and accelerating its transition to a green economy. Developing partnerships within a broader framework—involving the countries of the Western Balkans—is particularly important, opening the way for the creation of new regional energy routes and cooperation formats. In an exclusive interview with AZERTAC, Sanja Božinovska, North Macedonia's Minister of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources, discussed the current state of energy relations with Azerbaijan, prospects for expanding the Southern Gas Corridor, trilateral cooperation with the Western Balkans, and plans for hydrogen energy and renewable energy.

-Mrs. Božinovska, how do you assess the current state of bilateral energy relations between North Macedonia and Azerbaijan? What steps are being taken to deepen them?

-There are no barriers to energy cooperation between the two countries. With minimal political will, significant progress can be made in the near future for the benefit of citizens in both nations. For the Macedonian side, the most promising area for cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy matters is, of course, hydrocarbon supplies and energy infrastructure. The need for collaboration in renewable energy sources (RES) and technology transfer should not be neglected, especially in light of our commitment to achieving Green Agenda goals and fulfilling legally binding obligations for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction under the Paris Agreement.

-North Macedonia seeks to strengthen energy security and diversify supply sources. What role do you think Azerbaijan can play in this process?

-Gas demand is expected to rise due to the development of the national gas network. As part of the Just Transition process, coal-fired thermal power plants (TPPs) will be converted to gas-fired combined heat and power plants (CHPs). Additionally, gas transit to neighboring countries is part of our strategic plans. Azerbaijan’s role as a stable supplier could therefore contribute significantly to diversifying our sources, ensuring reliability, and supporting the country’s transition to cleaner energy.

-How significant is Azerbaijan's role as a reliable supplier of natural gas via the Southern Gas Corridor for North Macedonia? Are there plans for a direct connection?

-Currently, small quantities of Azerbaijani gas are supplied to Macedonia via Bulgarian Gas Hub traders under short-term agreements. Most of the pipeline capacity is booked by Gazprom and supplied through the Turkish Stream via Bulgaria.

-Are there currently any discussions or negotiations on specific projects with SOCAR or other Azerbaijani energy companies? Is your ministry considering Azerbaijan's participation in projects to build or modernize gas infrastructure in North Macedonia?

-We welcome new gas market players who can enhance competition and offer more affordable gas to households and industry. Foreign companies are welcome to operate in Macedonia. However, to engage in any energy-related activity, they must first obtain a license in accordance with the Energy Law and the Rulebook issued by the Energy Regulator.

— How do you assess the potential for trilateral energy cooperation between North Macedonia, Azerbaijan, and the Western Balkan countries?

— The prospects for trilateral energy cooperation between North Macedonia, Azerbaijan, and the Western Balkan countries appear very encouraging, especially given the growing role of gas and the transition to cleaner energy sources in the region.

Demand for natural gas in North Macedonia will continue to grow, primarily due to the active expansion of the national gas transmission network. This is driven by both domestic needs and the desire to reduce dependence on carbon-intensive energy sources.

Current energy strategies are also considering the possibility of transiting natural gas through Serbia to Hungary and Central Europe. In this context, Azerbaijani gas could play a key role as a reliable and stable source, contributing to supply diversification and strengthening regional energy security.

Furthermore, the transition to new energy, in particular the development of a hydrogen economy, plays an important role in this cooperation. With technical support from the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF), a study is currently underway on the prospects for using hydrogen in the North Macedonia-Serbia gas interconnector project. Completion of this study is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

- What are the key areas covered by the study on hydrogen potential between North Macedonia and Serbia, and what role can Azerbaijan play in developing trilateral energy cooperation in this context?

-The main objective of the study is to develop recommendations and strategic guidelines for developing hydrogen potential in the energy sectors of North Macedonia and Serbia. Specifically, the study focuses on the following areas:

First, it assesses current and future hydrogen demand. Potential hydrogen consumption volumes in various economic sectors, including industry, transport, and energy, are examined.

Second, it analyzes the possibility of integrating renewable energy technologies and electrolysis generation. The project focuses on the production of "green" hydrogen using electricity generated from solar, wind, and other renewable sources. Particular attention is being paid to creating the technological and infrastructural conditions for such integration.

Third, the potential need for hydrogen imports is being explored if domestic production capacity proves insufficient to meet growing demand. Possible avenues for international cooperation, logistics, and supply chain mechanisms are being explored.

Fourth, the practical application of hydrogen in key sectors such as industry and transport is being considered, as well as the possibility of blending hydrogen with natural gas in existing pipeline systems. This could be an important step toward gradually reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector.

Considering all of the above factors, North Macedonia and Serbia have the potential to occupy a significant place in the emerging pan-European hydrogen infrastructure. Azerbaijan, as a recognized energy leader and reliable supplier, can make a significant contribution not only to ensuring stable supplies of natural gas but also to the development of new forms of energy, including hydrogen technologies. Such trilateral cooperation is in the interests of all parties and contributes to achieving common goals in the areas of energy sustainability, climate neutrality and regional integration.

-Do you believe the Southern Gas Corridor format could be expanded to include new supply routes to the Western Balkans?

-The role of gas deliveries through the Southern Corridor is crucial for enhancing gas security and supply reliability in Southeast and Central Europe, especially considering that Russia ceased gas deliveries through Ukrainian territory as of January 1, 2025. Macedonia is among the countries interested in purchasing gas from Azerbaijan for industrial, commercial, and household use.

Expanding the Southern Gas Corridor could thus create new interconnections, foster regional collaboration, and increase market flexibility for multiple Western Balkan countries.

-Azerbaijan is actively developing renewable energy projects. How do you assess the possibility of cooperation in the exchange of technologies and experience in transitioning to green energy?

-The potential for cooperation is substantial, especially in solar and wind. We welcome joint projects, knowledge transfer, and regulatory collaboration to strengthen both countries’ capacities. The global energy transition demands partnerships, and Azerbaijan’s experience is valuable for us. By exchanging best practices and technical know-how, both countries can accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies, support decarbonization goals, and attract further investments in the green energy sector.