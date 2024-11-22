Not all countries are ready to shift to green energy, delegate from Luxembourg says

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“It is commendable that the representatives of the global countries convened in Baku for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to share their solutions to the consequences of climate change,” Mathieu Lohr, a member of the Luxembourg delegation, told AZERTAC.

Noting that today's global challenges are urgent and complex, Mathieu Lor underscored that financing is vital, however, not all countries are ready to switch to green energy.

The Luxembourg delegate hailed the excellent organization of COP29.