Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City: Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol send Pep Guardiola's side into FA Cup final

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Manchester City marched into a third FA Cup final in a row with a 2-0 win over luckless Nottingham Forest at Wembley, according to Sky Sports.

Liverpool may have taken their Premier League crown with victory over Tottenham at Anfield but Pep Guardiola's side still have the chance to salvage silverware from this season thanks to goals from Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol at the start of each half.

Forest will be cursing their luck after hitting the frame of the City goal three times but it is Pep Guardiola's men who will now face Crystal Palace in the final on May 17, when they have the chance to clinch the trophy for a second time in three years.