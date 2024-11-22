COP29
Novelli Ottavio: COP29 is a vital platform for establishing relations and sharing experiences
Baku, November 22, AZERTAC
“My delegation joined COP29 to present a series of initiatives related to climate change,” said Ottavio Novelli, Head of the Climate Change Department at the International Development Consulting Firm AESA, in an interview with AZERTAC.
He described the event as a crucial platform for establishing relations, exchanging experiences, and discussing strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change.