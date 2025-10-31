The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Numan Kurtulmuş: Türkiye’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan is a clear manifestation of brotherhood on the international stage

Ankara, October 31, AZERTAC

“Türkiye’s steadfast support for Azerbaijan stands as a clear demonstration of fraternal solidarity on the global stage. We have always stood by Azerbaijan, and we have consistently supported Baku’s position on the liberation of the occupied Karabakh,” Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) said during his speech at the Turkish parliament amid budget discussions.

Highlighting Ankara’s contributions to resolving global conflicts, Kurtulmuş cited examples such as the Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul, and ongoing mediation efforts to ease tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, as well as between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly also emphasized Türkiye’s active role in advancing inter-parliamentary dialogue.

“In an era when global diplomatic channels are narrowing, parliamentary diplomacy carries special significance. Türkiye’s initiatives are becoming connecting links among parliaments across different countries,” said Kurtulmuş, describing the emphasis on dialogue as “a hallmark of Ankara’s peace-oriented foreign policy.”

Regarding the situation in Syria, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament stated that a full resolution of the conflict in the neighboring country holds strategic importance for Türkiye’s security and regional stability.

“Peace in Syria is a fundamental prerequisite for peace, economic stability, and social development in the region,” he added.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special Correspondent

