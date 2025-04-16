The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Number of children needing humanitarian aid in Sudan doubles as conflict grinds into its 3rd year: UN

Number of children needing humanitarian aid in Sudan doubles as conflict grinds into its 3rd year: UN

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

As the devastating conflict in Sudan moves into its third year, the number of children needing humanitarian aid has surged, from 7.8 million at the beginning of 2023 to over 15 million today, Anadolu Agency reported citing the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

"Without urgent action, Sudan’s dire humanitarian crisis could tip into greater catastrophe," a UNICEF statement warned.

Violence, hunger, and disease are rising, displacement is worsening, aid access and funding are declining, and the approaching rainy season threatens to bring floods and increased malnutrition, it added.

“Two years of violence and displacement have shattered the lives of millions of children across Sudan. Needs continue to outpace humanitarian funding,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

Stressing that reaching children already suffering from malnutrition and disease will become even more difficult as the rainy season approaches, Russell called on the international community to act now and support Sudan’s children during this critical time.

Noting that Sudan is suffering the world's "largest" humanitarian crisis and child displacement emergency, UNICEF said half of the 30 million people needing aid in Sudan are children and added that more than half of the 15 million displaced during the conflict are also children.

It said that "almost one in three are under the age of five," and that around 90% of children are out of school while the famine is worsening, vaccination rates are falling, and returning home is dangerous due to unexploded ordnance and limited services.

Grave violations against children, once limited to areas like Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan, have now been verified in over half of Sudan’s 18 states due to the ongoing conflict, UNICEF said.

The most common abuses include killings, abductions, and attacks on schools and hospitals, with the highest numbers reported in the Darfurs, Khartoum, Aljazeera, and South Kordofan over the past two years, it underlined.

Emphasizing the deteriorating conditions for reasons, including famine and outbreaks of diseases, the UN agency stated that access to children by humanitarian workers is worsening due to escalating conflict and restrictions imposed by government authorities or armed groups.

"In 2024, over 60 per cent of UNICEF’s aid deliveries were delayed amid a highly volatile security environment.

"Although no missions were cancelled or aborted, these repeated delays disrupted the timely delivery of assistance and hindered access to children in urgent need," it added.

Funding for life-saving services in Sudan is "critically low," with UNICEF appealing for $1 billion in 2025, the agency said.

UNICEF also said that it has provided vital services, including psychosocial support, education, and nutrition for millions of children and families despite limited funds.

Stating that the Northeast African nation is not receiving the attention of the world despite facing the world's "biggest" humanitarian crisis today, Russell added: “We cannot abandon the children of Sudan.

"We have the expertise and the resolve to scale up our support, but we need access and sustained funding. Most of all, children in Sudan need this horrific conflict to end."

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

China's space tourism to reach early stage of commercialization in 5-10 years
  • 16.04.2025 [16:06]

China's space tourism to reach early stage of commercialization in 5-10 years

Trump's tariffs on Chinese parts for Cybercab, Semi disrupt Tesla's US production plans, source says
  • 16.04.2025 [16:04]

Trump's tariffs on Chinese parts for Cybercab, Semi disrupt Tesla's US production plans, source says

Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe
  • 16.04.2025 [15:18]

Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe

England water pollution at 10-year high, campaigners say
  • 16.04.2025 [15:01]

England water pollution at 10-year high, campaigners say

German doctor charged with murder of 15 patients
  • 16.04.2025 [14:50]

German doctor charged with murder of 15 patients

WHO Member States conclude negotiations and make significant progress on draft pandemic agreement
  • 16.04.2025 [13:42]

WHO Member States conclude negotiations and make significant progress on draft pandemic agreement

The brain learns to filter out distracting stimuli over time
  • 16.04.2025 [11:57]

The brain learns to filter out distracting stimuli over time

Sudan's paramilitary forces declare "parallel gov't" on war's 2-year mark
  • 16.04.2025 [10:13]

Sudan's paramilitary forces declare "parallel gov't" on war's 2-year mark

Documents reveal Trump’s plan to gut funding for Nasa and climate science
  • 15.04.2025 [20:42]

Documents reveal Trump’s plan to gut funding for Nasa and climate science

China's space tourism to reach early stage of commercialization in 5-10 years

  • [16:06]

Trump's tariffs on Chinese parts for Cybercab, Semi disrupt Tesla's US production plans, source says

  • [16:04]

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate normally

  • [15:53]

® Birbank’s exclusive spring campaign: Extra cashback for Birbank visa installment cardholders on online shopping

  • [15:50]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum launches Swiss-Azerbaijani cultural dialogue project: museum collaboration for inclusiveness

  • [15:26]

Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe

  • [15:18]

Business breakfast dedicated to “Caspian Agro” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibitions held

  • [15:17]

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova

  • [15:13]

England water pollution at 10-year high, campaigners say

  • [15:01]

German doctor charged with murder of 15 patients

  • [14:50]

Azerbaijani and Georgian Presidents hold expanded meeting over luncheon

  • [14:41]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Georgia made press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Georgia made press statements VIDEO

WHO Member States conclude negotiations and make significant progress on draft pandemic agreement

  • [13:42]

Georgian President: Centuries-old friendship and joint well-thought-out policies have enabled us to correctly define our region’s role

  • [13:10]

BHOS expands cooperation with Spanish universities

  • [13:09]

President Kavelashvili: I am glad that Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation in protecting common interests has intensified

  • [13:03]

Mikheil Kavelashvili: Georgia has always been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty

  • [13:00]

President Ilham Aliyev: Europe's energy security is unimaginable without Azerbaijan and Georgia

  • [12:45]

Slovenian parliamentary delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • [12:42]

President: High-level contacts between Azerbaijan and Georgia are regular, political dialogue is active

  • [12:34]

Baku hosts 11th annual meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum

  • [12:32]

President Ilham Aliyev: Projects jointly implemented by Georgia and Azerbaijan hold great significance for broader region

  • [12:28]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili VIDEO

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona (Agg 3-5): Serhou Guirassy hat-trick in vain as Barca advance to Champions League semi-finals

  • [12:03]

Number of children needing humanitarian aid in Sudan doubles as conflict grinds into its 3rd year: UN

  • [11:58]

The brain learns to filter out distracting stimuli over time

  • [11:57]

bp and its co-venturers reaffirm commitment to community development

  • [11:55]

Servicemen’s moral-psychological state in spotlight, Defense Ministry

  • [11:31]

Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists continues

  • [11:19]

UN hosts international conference organized by Baku Initiative Group in New York

  • [11:15]

Georgian President commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

  • [10:53]

Georgian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • [10:46]

Sudan's paramilitary forces declare "parallel gov't" on war's 2-year mark

  • [10:13]

Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili

  • 15.04.2025 [22:50]

Baku Initiative Group launches petition on its website

  • 15.04.2025 [20:55]

Turkish delegation visit Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University

  • 15.04.2025 [20:51]

Documents reveal Trump’s plan to gut funding for Nasa and climate science

  • 15.04.2025 [20:42]

Clean energy's share of world's electricity reaches 40%, report says

  • 15.04.2025 [20:36]

Baku hosts Second meeting of Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of TURKPA Member Parliaments

  • 15.04.2025 [20:28]

London conference calls for collective action to end 'unimaginable violence' in Sudan

  • 15.04.2025 [20:19]

Ant smugglers caught with hundreds of prized insects in Kenya

  • 15.04.2025 [20:16]
Victims testified in Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Victims testified in Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Georgian President visits Heydar Aliyev Center

  • 15.04.2025 [20:00]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Nursery No.1 and Orphanage No. 1 in Baku VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Nursery No.1 and Orphanage No. 1 in Baku VIDEO

Baku Initiative Group arranges international conference on "Decolonization: Silent Revolution" in New York

  • 15.04.2025 [19:18]

Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Chinese Ambassador

  • 15.04.2025 [19:04]

Exhibition of artworks inspired by Karabakh held in Baku

  • 15.04.2025 [19:03]

Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of fresh elections

  • 15.04.2025 [18:34]

Trainer aircraft crashes in Pakistan; pilots eject safely

  • 15.04.2025 [18:11]

Vessel carrying foreign nationals capsizes near coast of Libya, 4 Pakistanis among 11 confirmed dead

  • 15.04.2025 [18:03]

Azerbaijan, Venezuela explore prospects for cooperation in tourism education

  • 15.04.2025 [17:53]

Yasemin Öztürk: TURKPA serves as a unique platform aligning our common goals and objectives

  • 15.04.2025 [17:23]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore strategic partnership

  • 15.04.2025 [17:20]

Trump administration freezes 2.2 bln USD funding to Harvard after it rejects sweeping changes

  • 15.04.2025 [17:13]

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

  • 15.04.2025 [17:03]

Azerbaijan and Malaysia explore cooperation across key sectors

  • 15.04.2025 [16:28]

Deputy Chair of Moldova’s Audiovisual Council: The Internet is full of dangers for children

  • 15.04.2025 [15:48]

Kyrgyz delegate: Strong legal cooperation is crucial for future of Turkic States

  • 15.04.2025 [15:47]

12 people perish in a tragic road accident in Pakistan

  • 15.04.2025 [15:27]

Turkic states enhancing defense and security cooperation – TURKPA Secretary General

  • 15.04.2025 [15:27]

Albania to host 12th meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum

  • 15.04.2025 [15:26]

BHOS students represent Azerbaijan at international competition in Abu Dhabi

  • 15.04.2025 [15:16]

3 killed, 19 injured in explosion in SW Pakistan

  • 15.04.2025 [15:09]

Bulgarians win gold and silver at European Club Taekwondo Championship

  • 15.04.2025 [15:03]

234 senior members of organized crime groups arrested in international drug operation: Turkish interior minister

  • 15.04.2025 [15:01]

New flight to connect Samarkand and Turkistan

  • 15.04.2025 [14:47]

Hulusi Akar: Azerbaijan’s Victory in Karabakh is an important model in combatting global threats

  • 15.04.2025 [14:45]

Azerbaijan’s population surpasses 10.230 million

  • 15.04.2025 [14:43]

BIG Executive Director condemns French colonial system at 4th session of Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

  • 15.04.2025 [14:14]

High UK visa costs deter international scientists and engineers

  • 15.04.2025 [13:57]

Azerbaijan, Syria explore bilateral relations and regional security

  • 15.04.2025 [13:45]

Google patches 23-year-old chrome security flaw that could Expose browsing history

  • 15.04.2025 [13:20]

® Azercell becomes the exclusive sponsor of “Baku Marathon 2025”

  • 15.04.2025 [12:49]

Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband road 93 percent complete

  • 15.04.2025 [12:45]

Participants of 2nd meeting of heads of committees on defense and security of TURKPA Member Parliaments visit Victory Park

  • 15.04.2025 [12:38]

TURKPA Heads of Committees pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • 15.04.2025 [12:09]

Governor of Cairo: Memorandum of Understanding between Baku and Cairo opens new broad opportunities for cooperation

  • 15.04.2025 [12:03]

New blood test detects Parkinson’s before symptoms appear

  • 15.04.2025 [12:01]

Heydar Aliyev International Airport at center of Global Safety Agenda — participation in ACI Europe’s TOSC meeting

  • 15.04.2025 [11:32]

Global warming continues: March 2025 one of the hottest on record

  • 15.04.2025 [11:23]

Azerbaijan produces 12.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Q1 2025

  • 15.04.2025 [11:17]

UN forum on People of African Descent examines reparations and AI challenge

  • 15.04.2025 [11:09]

® Birbank Biznes continues to support regional entrepreneurs

  • 15.04.2025 [11:05]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: France’s hypocritical policy hinders prospects for a durable peace in the region

  • 15.04.2025 [10:56]

US remains by far top market for German exports

  • 15.04.2025 [10:41]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • 15.04.2025 [10:36]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 15.04.2025 [10:34]

Diagnostic tool for kidney disease could help individuals take greater control of their health

  • 15.04.2025 [10:29]
Robert Kocharyan's propaganda of national hatred and enmity against Azerbaijanis exposed - TRIAL VIDEO

Robert Kocharyan's propaganda of national hatred and enmity against Azerbaijanis exposed - TRIAL VIDEO

Turkish foreign minister, US counterpart discuss Syria, Gaza, Ukraine

  • 14.04.2025 [21:04]

Modric to become Swansea minority owner

  • 14.04.2025 [20:31]

Romanian delegation visits monument to composer George Enescu in Baku

  • 14.04.2025 [20:14]

Senate's Acting President: There is a great potential for further expanding cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan in a range of areas

  • 14.04.2025 [19:29]

® Dozens of female farmers successfully complete FarmHER training

  • 14.04.2025 [19:25]

® Kapital Bank announces financial results for Q1 2025

  • 14.04.2025 [19:15]

Azerbaijani PM meets with Acting President of Romanian Senate

  • 14.04.2025 [18:35]

From strategic port to archaeological gem: Lefkada's ancient theater emerges

  • 14.04.2025 [17:49]

Lithuanian vice foreign minister informed about challenges impeding normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 14.04.2025 [17:49]

Tariff war ‘will produce no winner,’ says China’s Xi on Vietnam trip

  • 14.04.2025 [17:40]

Armenian-origin witness says Armenian army commander in chief Vazgen Sarkisyan provided arms supplies from Yerevan to Azerbaijani territories

  • 14.04.2025 [17:26]