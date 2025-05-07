Official welcome ceremony was held for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

On May 7, an official welcome ceremony was held for To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, who arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the General Secretary in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The national anthems of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam to the accompaniment of a military march.

Then, both leaders posed for official photographs.