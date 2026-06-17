OIC Assistant Secretary-General: 16th Islamic Summit in Azerbaijan will serve as a landmark event

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

On June 17, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with a delegation led by Yousef Mohamed AlDobeay, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the meeting, Kamran Aliyev said Azerbaijan has consistently contributed to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and emphasized its foreign policy focus on strong ties with the Islamic world. He noted that Azerbaijan’s initiatives have strengthened Islamic solidarity and cooperation, while the OIC has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, with Azerbaijan actively engaging in the organization’s work.

The Prosecutor General noted that, as an OIC member, Azerbaijan works closely with institutions such as ICESCO, the Islamic Development Bank, the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, and the Islamic Conference Youth Forum. “First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and goodwill ambassador of ICESCO Mehriban Aliyeva has made important contributions to the protection and preservation of cultural and historical heritage across Islamic countries. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has actively participated in various events organized by ICESCO.”

Kamran Aliyev briefed the delegation on preparations for an OIC high-level anti-corruption meeting to be held in Baku on October 27–28. Yousef Mohamed AlDobeay thanked Azerbaijan for its hospitality, conveyed greetings from the Secretary-General, and praised Azerbaijan’s active role in promoting Islamic unity and solidarity.

The OIC Assistant Secretary-General described Azerbaijan as one of the most active and influential members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), adding that its initiatives and efforts to promote the organization’s goals are highly valued by member states. He noted that the OIC has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s position during Armenia’s aggression and the former conflict period, as well as its efforts to restore sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also emphasized that the OIC stood by Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War and the post-war period, closely following reconstruction work in the liberated territories, and praised Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote peace and cooperation in the region.

Yousef AlDobeay further noted that the OIC regards Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and one of the leading member states in strengthening Islamic solidarity. He said Azerbaijan’s consistent support for the organization’s activities is highly appreciated, and that the OIC is interested in further expanding cooperation with the country.

He also highlighted that Azerbaijan will host the 16th Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2027.

The OIC Assistant Secretary-General expressed confidence that the 16th Islamic Summit in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev will serve as a landmark event, strengthening solidarity, cooperation, and dialogue among member states.

The delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan is ongoing.