OIC Commission Executive Director: Azerbaijan has become an international hub for global events

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Hadi bin Ali Al-Yami, Executive Director of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), has stated in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC that Azerbaijan has become an international hub for hosting global meetings and conferences.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s hosting of a major international gathering for the Islamic world is of great importance and commended the initiative.

“As participants in the Islamic Development Bank meetings today and a conference on artificial intelligence and human rights tomorrow, we have witnessed the country’s commitment firsthand. We greatly appreciate Azerbaijan’s efforts and express our deep gratitude,” he said.

Al-Yami underlined that Azerbaijan’s growing international profile across various fields could help facilitate consensus among partners at the IsDB meetings, paving the way for joint action plans and programs benefiting people across the Islamic world.