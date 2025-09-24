OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir meets on sidelines of UN General Assembly Session in New York

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, September 24, AZERTAC

The Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The meeting reviewed the political and security situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and examined the deteriorating human rights conditions in the occupied territory.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting, chaired by the OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Mr. Yousef M. Al-Dobeay, was attended by the member states of the Contact Group — Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Niger, and Azerbaijan. A delegation of the True Representatives of the Kashmiri People was also present.

Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, thanked the OIC and its member states for their steadfast support of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. He condemned India’s attempts to consolidate its occupation through draconian laws, repression, and demographic changes, highlighting intensified human rights abuses and arbitrary detentions since August 2019. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stressing that lasting stability in South Asia depends on resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through genuine dialogue.

The Special Assistant urged the OIC to press India to end repression, release political prisoners, repeal draconian laws, and allow Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination under UN Security Council resolutions.

Participating delegations reaffirmed that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a vital priority on the OIC agenda. They expressed steadfast support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people to realize their inalienable right to self-determination in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. The delegations also called for renewed efforts toward an early, peaceful resolution of the dispute.

A Joint Communiqué was formally adopted by the Contact Group during the meeting.