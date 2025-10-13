OIC extends condolences to Qatar over deaths of Amiri Diwan members in Sharm el-Sheikh

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 13, AZERTAC

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed condolences to Qatar following the tragic deaths of three members of the Amiri Diwan in a traffic accident in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

In a statement issued in Jeddah, the OIC extended its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the Government and people of Qatar over the loss of several members of the Amiri Diwan who were on official duty en route to Sharm el-Sheikh.

The General Secretariat conveyed its solidarity with the families of the deceased, praying to Almighty Allah to grant them mercy and wishing a swift recovery to those injured.

According to the Qatari Embassy in Cairo, three Qatari officials—employees of the Amiri Diwan, the administrative office of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani—were killed in the accident. Reports indicate that the officials were part of Qatar’s Gaza ceasefire mediation team and lost their lives on Sunday in a fatal road accident near Sharm el-Sheikh, ahead of the Peace Summit.