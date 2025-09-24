OIC member states’ delegations pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Labor ministers and delegations of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath and flowers at his tomb.

They also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers on their graves and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.