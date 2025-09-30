Oil, Vision, and Legacy: Baku’s Hidden Role in the Birth of the Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize, the world’s most prestigious award for science, literature, and peace, might never have come into being without a surprising connection to Baku. Long before Alfred Nobel’s vision of honoring humanity’s greatest achievements became reality, his brothers established a strong presence in Azerbaijan’s oil-rich capital. Their success in Baku’s booming oil industry provided both the financial foundation and the inspiration that helped shape the Nobel family’s global legacy. This little-known link between Baku and the Nobel Prize is a reminder of how history’s greatest ideas are often born far from where we expect them.

Guivami Rahimli, PhD, Professor at Baku State University, who also served as the president of the Azerbaijan-Norway Friendship Society, which created bonds of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Norway across education, culture and business, shared with AZERTAC an article written by Zaur Ahmadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway about Baku’s contribution to the Nobel Prize published in Aftenposten, which is considered a newspaper of record in Norway.

Below is the full story published in Aftenposten:

Baku’s contribution to the Nobel Prize is a forgotten history that deserves to be told

In recent months, there have been lively discussions on the international stage about the Nobel Peace Prize and various nominations for this prize.

Just imagine if about one third of the capital behind the Nobel Prize, the world’s most prestigious award, had not come from dynamite, but from oil. Not just any oil, but the black gold that was pumped out of the dry soil of 19th century Baku, in Azerbaijan.

This is a story few Norwegians know about, and one that is rarely mentioned in the official accounts of the Nobel legacy. But without this connection between the Nobel family and Baku, the Nobel Prize might never have come into being.

The Nobels in Baku

In the 1870s, Robert Nobel traveled to Baku to buy walnut wood for rifle stocks. He did not return with timber - but with a vision. At that time, oil was literally scooped up in buckets, and much of it spilled directly into nature. Robert immediately saw the potential: “Here in Baku I feel better than anywhere else in Russia… within a few years the entire country’s paraffin production can be in our hands,” he wrote home.

When the Russian colonial authorities opened up for land concessions in 1872, Robert, together with his brother Ludvig and with Alfred’s financial support, built up Branobel – one of the world’s first oil empires.

By the turn of the century, half of the world’s oil was produced in Baku, and the Nobels’ company was one of the dominant actors, but also contributed to the extensive pollution that gave the area the name The Black City.

The oil from Baku warmed homes and lit up Europe’s cities. The paraffin extended the day and changed everyday life for millions of people.

Baku and White city

Later, Alfred Nobel’s shares in the Branobel company helped finance the Nobel Prize, a legacy of technological innovation and cultural openness, but also a legacy marked by the environmental costs for Azerbaijan and the use of the country’s natural resources.

After the Russian Revolution, the memory of this shared history almost completely disappeared from both Azerbaijani and Scandinavian consciousness. The Soviet period erased most of the traces, and the Nobels’ Baku residence - Villa Petrolea - fell into disrepair.

Only after Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991 could the story be brought back to life again, and it was the Azerbaijani state that carried out the extensive transformation that turned the Black City into the White City, a modern and vibrant urban area.

Today, Villa Petrolea is the only museum outside Sweden and Norway dedicated to the Nobel legacy.

The history is revived

Author Bengt Jangfeldt has highlighted this story in his book Immanuel Nobel & Sons. The documentary series The Nobel Brothers (StoryFire) has told it to a wider audience. Still, this Baku chapter is often absent from Nobel exhibitions.

Making Azerbaijan’s historical role in the creation of the Nobel Prize visible during the Nobel festivities - and inviting Baku’s Nobel Heritage Foundation to the celebrations - would contribute to a more complete and fair picture of the origin of the prize.

It would also be an act of acknowledging a historical fact, namely that part of the Nobel Prize’s fame and prestige actually rests on Azerbaijani soil and history.