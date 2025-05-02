Olympiacos books Final Four ticket with 84-86 Game 3 win over Real Madrid

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Olympiacos Piraeus has secured its fourth straight passage to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four after beating Real Madrid 84-86 at Movistar Arena on Thursday night, according to the official website of the Euroleague Basketball.

The hosts started strong and led throughout the first half, but a 2-11 surge to start the third quarter gave the Reds a cushion that they maintained until the final buzzer, despite Real Madrid’s comeback attempt in crunch time.

Evan Fournier led all scorers with 23 points and Kostas Papanikolaou recorded 12, of which 9 came on three huge three-pointers early in the fourth quarter. Sasha Vezenkov and Nigel Williams-Goss netted 10 each. Mario Hezonja paced Real Madrid with 21 points, Mario Hezonja had 12 and Sergio Llull bagged 11.

Alberto Abalde and Hezonja netted a triple each to get Real Madrid going before a basket from the latter made it 8-4 early in the game. Then, inside scores by Walter Tavares, Abalde and Andres Feliz allowed Los Blancos to secure a 14-8 cushion. Fournier and Hezonja traded triples, with Bruno Fernando netting back-to-back buckets for a 19-11 lead. Yet, Moustapha Fall and Nikola Milutinov opened their accounts, cutting the difference to 21-16 after 10 minutes.

Alec Peters opened the second quarter with 5 straight points, but Llull and Hugo Gonzalez drilled a triple each to maintain a 31-25 advantage. Then, Facundo Campazzo nailed one from downtown before 5 points in a row by Hezonja opened a 43-34 lead. Moses Wright connected with the basket off the bench before baskets from Fournier and Saben Lee brought Olympiacos within 45-40. Musa nailed a hard-fought layup, but Fournier responded on the other end, as Real Madrid took a 47-42 cushion into halftime.

Olympiacos hit the ground running in the second half, with Fournier inspiring the visitors to a 2-11 run. Hezonja slammed home a dunk, but a Fall basket was followed by a triple from Kostas Papanikolaou, who made it 51-58. Feliz replied from inside, but a Fournier three-pointer allowed the guests to maintain a 53-60 lead. Hezonja and Feliz netted back-to-back buckets, but Sasha Vezenkov woke up by scoring his first 7 points of the night, 62-67. Then, Feliz responded with a corner triple that brought Real Madrid within 65-68 heading into the closing quarter.

It rained triples in the opening stages of the fourth, as Papanikolaou nailed two and Vildoza drilled one of his own to make it 65-77. Olympiacos’s 0-11 surge was put to an end by Musa, who made 2 of 2 from the line, 67-79. Papanikolaou drained another three, but the hosts responded with a 9-0 surge inspired by Campazzo, who nailed a triple that brought his team within 78-82. Vezenkov replied with one from way downtown, but Musa and Abalde scored inside, trimming the deficit 82-85. Then, Campazzo hit a couple of free throws, however Abalde missed from three-point distance as Olympiacos clinched the victory.