Ombudsman's Office hosts meeting with representatives of European Committee for Prevention of Torture

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Members of the National Preventive Group (NPG) of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan met with representatives of European Committee for Prevention of Torture (CPT), who are visiting the country.

During the meeting, detailed information was provided on the ongoing legal reforms in the country to uphold human rights, the mandate of the Ombudsman, including its activities as the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), legislative initiatives and favourable outcomes.

It was stated that the members of the Ombudsman's NPG conduct regular visits to institutions like prisons or psychiatric facilities, provide recommendations to improve conditions, and organize awareness-raising events for relevant state agency employees. This is part of a continuous effort to improve the treatment and conditions for individuals who cannot voluntarily leave these institutions. At the same time, information was provided on the fruitful cooperation established with relevant international organizations, state bodies, civil society institutions, and NPCs of foreign countries.

