Ombudsman Aliyeva addresses letter to Montenegrin counterpart on protection of Azerbaijani citizens detained in Montenegro

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva addressed a letter to the Protector of Human Rights and Freedoms of Montenegro (Ombudsman) Siniša Bjeković concerning the detention of several Azerbaijani citizens in Podgorica, Montenegro, in recent days.

In the letter, Commissioner Aliyeva requested her Montenegrin counterpart to take the matter under his control and ensure that the rights of the Azerbaijani citizens currently in custody are protected in accordance with Montenegro’s national legislation and international human rights obligations.

She emphasized the importance of safeguarding detainees’ rights, including the presumption of innocence, access to legal assistance, and the provision of interpreter services. The letter also highlighted the necessity of preventing any discrimination, hate speech, or hostility on ethnic, national, or religious grounds, in line with the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in international documents.