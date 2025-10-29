Ombudsman Aliyeva addresses letter to Montenegrin counterpart on protection of Azerbaijani citizens detained in Montenegro
Baku, October 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva addressed a letter to the Protector of Human Rights and Freedoms of Montenegro (Ombudsman) Siniša Bjeković concerning the detention of several Azerbaijani citizens in Podgorica, Montenegro, in recent days.
In the letter, Commissioner Aliyeva requested her Montenegrin counterpart to take the matter under his control and ensure that the rights of the Azerbaijani citizens currently in custody are protected in accordance with Montenegro’s national legislation and international human rights obligations.
She emphasized the importance of safeguarding detainees’ rights, including the presumption of innocence, access to legal assistance, and the provision of interpreter services. The letter also highlighted the necessity of preventing any discrimination, hate speech, or hostility on ethnic, national, or religious grounds, in line with the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in international documents.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan`s Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of Senate
- 28.10.2025 [20:55]
MP of Turkish Grand National Assembly visit Khankendi and Shusha
- 28.10.2025 [20:28]
Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relations
- 28.10.2025 [20:22]
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework
- 28.10.2025 [20:20]
TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister
- 28.10.2025 [20:16]
President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the “Great Return”
- 28.10.2025 [19:35]
Azerbaijani, Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise
- 28.10.2025 [19:15]
Azerbaijan's referee inspector appointed for UEFA match
- 28.10.2025 [19:10]
Trump approves 1st batch of missiles for Japan's F-35 jets
- 28.10.2025 [18:50]
COP29 Presidency represents Azerbaijan at Paris Peace Forum
- 28.10.2025 [18:35]
Tourists among 11 killed as light aircraft crashes in Kenya’s Kwale County
- 28.10.2025 [18:34]
President Ilham Aliyev: Today’s reality is a celebration of justice
- 28.10.2025 [18:03]
President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history
- 28.10.2025 [17:52]
Two military sites earmarked as asylum seeker accommodation
- 28.10.2025 [17:11]
Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament receives TURKPA Secretary General
- 28.10.2025 [16:30]
Lithuania to shoot down smuggler balloons, shut Belarus border crossings
- 28.10.2025 [16:29]
Belarus modernizes 200 elevators in Azerbaijan in 2025, says Deputy PM
- 28.10.2025 [16:27]
Azerbaijan to host Automechanika exhibition in 2027
- 28.10.2025 [16:21]
Speaker of UAE Federal National Council pays official visit to Azerbaijan
- 28.10.2025 [16:18]
Juventus in direct contact with Spalletti to replace Tudor
- 28.10.2025 [16:10]
Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Joint Protocol to boost economic cooperation
- 28.10.2025 [16:08]
Baku hosts Turkic States Insurtech Summit
- 28.10.2025 [15:48]
Japan PM Takaichi, US President Trump reaffirm alliance
- 28.10.2025 [15:45]
Baku hosts 1st International Turkic World Conference on AI Ethics
- 28.10.2025 [15:30]